Barking market to expand over the summer in bid to boost high street

Published: 10:53 AM May 26, 2021

A makers market is planned for the summer in a bid to boost Barking town centre trade. - Credit: Ken Mears

Barking market is expanding in a bid to encourage more people to return to the town centre.

Barking and Dagenham Council is planning to provide space in the Town Square as part of plans to add about 27 extra stalls over the summer.

It is inviting seasoned and novice traders to get in touch to secure pitches at a Summer Barking Makers Market.

Cllr Cameron Geddes said: "Thames Road is a great example of intelligent regeneration." - Credit: Andreas Grieger

Councillor Cameron Geddes, cabinet member for regeneration and social housing, said: "We know our buzzing marketplace is loved and used by many.

"While the past year has been a tough one for many, including market traders, this is a great opportunity not only for new traders to step forward and secure a stall, but also a great way to make available an even larger selection of products and services on our doorsteps."

You may also want to watch:

The expansion is supported by government funding and is due to run on eight Tuesdays and Saturdays, subject to Covid-19 guidance.

Last year the council launched B&D Working Together, a campaign to support people and businesses hit hard by the impact of the pandemic with training, upskilling and job opportunities.

The town hall expects the Makers Market to pave the way for business ideas from individuals, groups or community organisations.

Cllr Sade Bright. Picture: LBBD - Credit: Archant

Cllr Sade Bright, cabinet member for employment, skills and aspirations, said: "We’re so pleased to be expanding the market further, providing an opportunity for traders - old and new - to secure a stall and promote their products.

"It’s no secret the pandemic has hit businesses and traders hard, so we’re pleased to be able to take forward this exciting market expansion for the summer period – a breath of fresh air and another reason to visit the town centre, see what’s on offer and continue to support our businesses."

The temporary expansion follows an announcement in June 2020 that Dagenham Sunday Market would close permanently.

For details, visit lbbd.gov.uk/barking-makers-market

Businesses in retail, hospitality or leisure are also encouraged to sign up to a free recovery scheme, in partnership with the Barking Enterprise Centre, offering help over a six- to 12-month period.

It includes the development of a business recovery plan, identifying sources of funding, plus one-to-one support with a coach.

Visit beccic.co.uk/recoveryprogramme/