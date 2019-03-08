Video

Community comes together for music, dance and cultural celebration at Barking Carnival

Elaborate carnival costumes were on display. Picture: Gurpreet Bhatia Archant

The community came together through music and dance as a festival atmosphere filled the Barking town square on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stilts walkers roamed the crowd. Picture: Gurpreet Bhatia Stilts walkers roamed the crowd. Picture: Gurpreet Bhatia

The Barking Carnival featured an elaborate array of costumes and performances, and provided participants an opportunity to express their creativity.

The free, inclusive cultural event at the Barking Learning Centre offered several workshops including dance, carnival mask and headpiece making, creative thinking and emotional resilience, as well as steel pan, Samba, African and Tamboo Bamboo drumming.

Face painting, a range of culinary delights and a variety of stalls were also on offer for those in attendance.

The programme included moko jumbie, the Jordan Academy of Irish Dance, steel pan and samba drumming performances, CDC Dance, Barking and Dagenham Youth Dance, Konverse Dance Crews, Marsh Green Primary School samba band, Soca artist Triniboi Joocie, and carnival costume performances.

An array of colourful costumes added to the spectacle at Barking Carnival. Picture: Gurpreet Bhatia An array of colourful costumes added to the spectacle at Barking Carnival. Picture: Gurpreet Bhatia

Organised by Ukon, the event aimed to develop an understanding, experience and participation in carnival arts, and bring the community together in a fun way whilst providing an opportunity for everyone to take part.