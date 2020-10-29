Art and design students ‘share the love’ for national colleges week
PUBLISHED: 17:14 29 October 2020
Students used their art skills to share the love during a national colleges week.
Art and design students at Barking and Dagenham College created a variety of pieces to the themes of “love your college, love yourself and love what you do”.
Their Love Our Colleges Week creations included self-portraits, wire sculptures, clay work, paintings, jewellery and print making.
Emmanuel Oreyeni, from Barking, incorporated the college building in his colourful design.
He said: “The reason why I decided to do this piece was because the theme reflected the college - not just as students loving the way teachers teach, but also teachers having the love for encouraging us to do the best, even in the mist of Covid-19.”
Curriculum manager for creative industries Paul Schofield said: “You can see by their work the high levels of creativity, problem solving and craft finish.”
Visit www.bdc.ac.uk to see all the works.
