Meet authors and celebrate written word at eighth annual ReadFest

PUBLISHED: 12:30 14 September 2019

Anna Robinson will host a poetry event during ReadFest. Picture: LBBD

LBBD

Meet authors, discover new genres and celebrate the joy of reading at the borough's own literary festival.

ReadFest aims to deliver a wide range of local, national and internationally acclaimed writers chosen to entertain and inform.

The eighth annual festival, hosted by Barking and Dagenham Libraries and Pen to Print, runs until Friday, September 27.

Multinational writers - all based in the UK - will be showcased in support of this year's international storytelling theme.

Writers previously featured include Martina Cole, Ben Aaronovitch, Simon Toyne, Sarah Ward and Dr Janina Ramirez.

All events are free, thanks to the council and the Arts Council, but people can support ReadFest if they wish through the pay what you can afford scheme.

Event attendees can also enter a free prize draw for the chance to win a signed copies of all the books featured at ReadFest.

Councillor Saima Ashraf said: "For anyone who is passionate about the written word, I highly recommend they check out what's on offer this year and popping along to one of the many free showcases."

Vist pentoprint.org/readfest for event information.

