Search

Advanced search

Dagenham's White House gallery a host dinner and art talks

PUBLISHED: 12:30 02 November 2019

A screenshot from Rory Pilgrim's 2019 video The Resounding Bell. Picture: Rory Pilgrim.

A screenshot from Rory Pilgrim's 2019 video The Resounding Bell. Picture: Rory Pilgrim.

Archant

Dagenham's White House gallery is opening its doors to offer free food and talks about a new project in the space.

Artist Rory Pilgrim is set to spend two months there working on the Radio Ballads programme - a project looking at labour and employment with people from the borough.

You may also want to watch:

A partnership between the council and Serpentine Galleries, Radio Ballads is marking the anniversary of the 1970 Equal Pay Act and the progress made by the Dagenham Ford sewing machinists' strike in 1968.

Mr Pilgrim's project will focus on homelessness, housing and work, and how they fit in the context of climate change.

His pieces often aim to challenge how people work together and communicate. Mr Pilgrim uses a lot of different media, including sound, song writing, film and live performance.

The free event is at the White House gallery in Green Lane from 6pm to 9pm on November 12. More information can be found at whitehouseart.org/events or by calling 020 8220 1172.

Most Read

Most deprived neighbourhoods in Barking and Dagenham revealed as council chiefs slam years of austerity

Parts of Barking and Dagenham are among the 10pc classed as 'most deprived' in England. Picture: Google Satellite

Two teenagers stabbbed near Barking Station

Police at the scene this evening. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Man attacked at Barking station

A man has been attacked at Barking station. Picture: Jon King

Girl in hospital after car smashes into shop near Barking station

A car crashed into this shop on Station Parade in Barking. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Police appeal after double stabbing on Dagenham street

Two males were stabbed on Rugby Road in Dagenham around 10pm on October 29. Picture: Google.

Most Read

Most deprived neighbourhoods in Barking and Dagenham revealed as council chiefs slam years of austerity

Parts of Barking and Dagenham are among the 10pc classed as 'most deprived' in England. Picture: Google Satellite

Two teenagers stabbbed near Barking Station

Police at the scene this evening. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Man attacked at Barking station

A man has been attacked at Barking station. Picture: Jon King

Girl in hospital after car smashes into shop near Barking station

A car crashed into this shop on Station Parade in Barking. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Police appeal after double stabbing on Dagenham street

Two males were stabbed on Rugby Road in Dagenham around 10pm on October 29. Picture: Google.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

World Cup: England 12 South Africa 32

South Africa's Makazole Mapimpi scores his side's first try during the 2019 Rugby World Cup final match at Yokohama Stadium.

Dagenham’s White House gallery a host dinner and art talks

A screenshot from Rory Pilgrim's 2019 video The Resounding Bell. Picture: Rory Pilgrim.

Post memories: Teddy Boy elopment, Vietnamese boat refugees and a heartless bus driver

The Dagenham Post front page this week in 1959. Picture: Archant

Daggers blog: Contrasting performances, mixed fortunes at home

Chike Kandi of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wrexham, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th October 2019

East London Football Podcast: Hammers bad form, O’s new style, and Daggers rocky week

West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists