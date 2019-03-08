Dagenham's White House gallery a host dinner and art talks

A screenshot from Rory Pilgrim's 2019 video The Resounding Bell. Picture: Rory Pilgrim. Archant

Dagenham's White House gallery is opening its doors to offer free food and talks about a new project in the space.

Artist Rory Pilgrim is set to spend two months there working on the Radio Ballads programme - a project looking at labour and employment with people from the borough.

A partnership between the council and Serpentine Galleries, Radio Ballads is marking the anniversary of the 1970 Equal Pay Act and the progress made by the Dagenham Ford sewing machinists' strike in 1968.

Mr Pilgrim's project will focus on homelessness, housing and work, and how they fit in the context of climate change.

His pieces often aim to challenge how people work together and communicate. Mr Pilgrim uses a lot of different media, including sound, song writing, film and live performance.

The free event is at the White House gallery in Green Lane from 6pm to 9pm on November 12. More information can be found at whitehouseart.org/events or by calling 020 8220 1172.