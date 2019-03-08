Search

'Inspirational' dance show coming to Barking Broadway

PUBLISHED: 12:30 16 November 2019

Performers with D Style Dance. Picture: D Style Dance.

D Style Dance

An interactive dance performance is coming to the Barking Broadway.

Dance to Inspire is set to show the talents of children, professionals and professional dancers.

The celebrated Autism With Attitude will be taking the stage, as well as belly dancers Fleur Estelle.

Angelique Parvez is the owner and director of D Style Dance, the company putting on the event.

"We're using dance to show how it helps people. It's not just for entertainment, it's to inspire people and bring people together.

"It's all about fitness of body and mind, as well as sharing our culture."

On top of watching the expert dancing, the audience will be able to get involved at various points of the performance.

The dancers will take the stage from 3pm to 5.30pm on Sunday, November 17, at the Barking Broadway. Tickets can be bought at thebroadwaybarking.com or by calling 020 8507 5607.

More information about D Style Dance can be found at dstyle.co.

