Disney on Ice 100 Years of Magic! review

PUBLISHED: 13:38 31 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:39 31 December 2019

Disney on Ice 100 Years of Magic! Picture: DISNEY ON ICE

If Disney has taught us anything over the decades it's to dream big and be inspired - and Disney on Ice 100 Years of Magic! does exactly that.

For my family, the recent outing to London's O2 Arena was our first experience of Disney on Ice and it was worth the wait.

The skating masterclass from start to finish was packed with many silver screen favourites - stylishly compered by Disney royalty Mickey and Minnie Mouse - and matched with stunning costumes, set designs, music and great storytelling.

And the skaters were not the only princesses on show. My daughter Amelia, six, was one of the many children who dressed to impress as she opted to go as Ariel from The Little Mermaid.

It's easy to judge the success of this show by the reaction of young children in the audience. From start to finish Amelia was mesmerised as was every child sitting around us. But as you look around you notice teenagers, parents and grandparents clapping, cheering and muttering the iconic songs as their favourite characters took to the ice. Whatever age in the audience, it was as if you were transported back to your childhood.

Magical and famous melodies filled the arena as the show effortlessly introduced us to Disney's most famous characters, starting with Pinocchio right through the ages to Toy Story 4 and Frozen. The show featured a powerful Lion King set, comical Aladdin performance and appearances by The Little Mermaid (thank goodness as Amelia dressed as the watery princess), Toy Story characters, Tangled and much more.

But true to form it was Disney's effortless storytelling, knitted neatly with - at times - breathtaking skating that captivated the audience.

The thought-provoking performance from Mulan (based on the Chinese legend) showcased the diverse range of storytelling in Disney's armoury and its gobal appeal.

I won't dwell on my favourite part of the show through fear of spoiling it for others. Frozen was by far the standout performance.

Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Olaf lit up the arena when they took to the ice. The skating was faultless - not that you would notice if it wasn't so polished - and the storytelling was captivating.

And the sight of Amelia's face as Do You Want to Build a Snowman and Let It Go began to play … well that's something I'll remember for a long time.

Disney on Ice 100 Years of Magic! runs at the O2 Arena, London, until Jan 5. Book without delay at disneyonice.com

