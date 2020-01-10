Search

Baking spoken word and open-mic night back for 2020 to grow platform for new artists

PUBLISHED: 10:00 12 January 2020

A performer at Spoken, Not Stirred. Picture: Studio 3 Arts

A performer at Spoken, Not Stirred. Picture: Studio 3 Arts

Archant

Studio 3 Art's spoken word and open mic music night is back in Barking for 2020 showcasing more talent.

Spoken, Not Stirred x Livewire gives a platform to up-and-coming performers.

"We're trying to really gravitate towards that mix of art forms," said Spoken, Not Stirred organiser and poet Dauda Ladejobi. He added the event has seen performers from genres like rap and Spanish guitar.

"It's a great showcase of talent and community. It's a platform for people not just to share their art forms, but to create a conversation about that.

"The main thing is the community that's been built [by the event] and how that's been growing."

The first show of 2020 is from 7.30pm on January 16 at Barking Town Square's Relish cafe. Tickets are £3 in advance and £5 on the door.

Performers get free entrance but must register beforehand. More information can be found and tickets bought at studio3arts.org.uk.

