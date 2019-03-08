Search

Barking Splash Park puts on outdoor cinema screenings

PUBLISHED: 11:58 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 19 August 2019

Barking Splash Park is hosting a series of outdoor film screenings with help from Barking Productions, a new company putting on cultural events in the borough. Picture: Barking Splash Park.

Barking Splash Park

Barking Splash Park is adding another string to its bow as it plays host to a series of outdoor cinema screenings.

The splash park in Longbridge Road has teamed up with the new project Barking Productions to put on the events for the borough.

The line-up includes hits like Coco, Bohemian Rhapsody and Black Panther.

But it also features foreign films like the India road movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and the Polish comedy Kiler.

Prem Mistry is the founder of Barking Productions.

She said: "I want to make sure I represent the full community that lives in Barking and Dagenham, hence why we have some foreign language movies.

"For me, it's about finding out what people want, to be able to support them in terms of delivering high-quality events for the borough."

The first showing is of Pixar's Coco on August 31. Doors open at 7pm and the film will start at sunset. Tickets are 13.50 and concessions are available.

More information can be found at lbbd.gov.uk/events/barking-outdoor-cinema.

Almost 100 cannabis plants found at Dagenham weed factory

Stanley Avenue. Police found a cannabis factory in the upstairs bedrooms of a house on the road. Picture: Google.

Rubbish absentee homeowner leaves neighbours dealing with stench in Dagenham

This mess at a house in Highgrove Road is causing a stench for nearby residents in the summer heat. Picture: Luke Acton.

Barking & Dagenham Youth Dance members launch poster campaign with advertising giant M&C Saatchi

Members of BDYD have staged a fun day and are now leading the poster campaign to change the way people see young people. Picture: Liv4moments

Dagenham university to help students affected by GSM London closure

CU London is offering GSM London students the chance to finish their studies in Dagenham. Picture: CU London

A-level results: Headteacher ‘thrilled’ with achievements of Robert Clack pupils

Robert Clack pupil Dylan Affum will be going to Oxford to study engineering. Picture: Luke Acton

