Barking Splash Park puts on outdoor cinema screenings

Barking Splash Park is adding another string to its bow as it plays host to a series of outdoor cinema screenings.

The splash park in Longbridge Road has teamed up with the new project Barking Productions to put on the events for the borough.

The line-up includes hits like Coco, Bohemian Rhapsody and Black Panther.

But it also features foreign films like the India road movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and the Polish comedy Kiler.

Prem Mistry is the founder of Barking Productions.

She said: "I want to make sure I represent the full community that lives in Barking and Dagenham, hence why we have some foreign language movies.

"For me, it's about finding out what people want, to be able to support them in terms of delivering high-quality events for the borough."

The first showing is of Pixar's Coco on August 31. Doors open at 7pm and the film will start at sunset. Tickets are 13.50 and concessions are available.

More information can be found at lbbd.gov.uk/events/barking-outdoor-cinema.