Can you find Wally at this Becontree museum?

Families who think they can find the most famous player of hide-and-seek in history can visit Valence House, Dagenham, to join the hunt for Wally from the beloved Where's Wally? books.

Visitors will be tasked with finding the wacky character, famous for his red and white striped jumper and hat, with prizes for successful searchers.

The Becontree Avenue museum is one of only nine locations in London selected to take part in a nationwide campaign: the Where's Wally? The Big Museum Hunt.

Deputy leader of Barking and Dagenham Council Councillor Saima Ashraf said: "We're delighted to be one of the few chosen museums in the capital to be taking part in this fun and exciting initiative that will hopefully get families and young people interested about visiting museums and learning about history."

Created in 1987 by British author Martin Handford, more than 72 million copies of Where's Wally? have been sold in 31 countries around the world.

The free event will take place between Sunday, October 22, and Wednesday, November 2.