Fringe theatre festival in Barking showcasing the best of performing arts

PUBLISHED: 07:00 10 July 2019

The Clout! launch event featured sneak previews of shows by Poetic Impact and Rendered Retina. Picture: Studio3Arts



Barking's very own "pre-Edinburgh" fringe performance festival is giving artists and theatre companies opportunities to showcase new, existing and 'in development' work.

In its second year, Clout! is organised by Studio3Arts with a programme featuring theatre, comedy, dance, physical theatre, burlesque, music and family shows.

Studio3Arts artistic director Liza Vallance said: "We've put Clout! together for two reasons: to celebrate Barking and Dagenham as the borough with the most exciting and emerging creative potential, and to bring artists and companies to our venue.

"Clout! provides us with a superb way to take risks with programming and test 'what works' in our venue and to assess what our audiences want.

"We received applications from outstanding companies covering many artforms.

"It was such a treat to curate this line-up and I truly believe there is something in there for everyone.

"I really hope our local community will come out and enjoy some fabulous theatre on their doorstep."

A launch event took place last week at Studio3Arts' new site at Vicarage Field Shopping Centre, followed by performances at its Galleon Community Centre in Boundary Road.

The sold-out audience were treated to sneak previews of the shows Twisted Lanes by theatre company Poetic Impact, and King John by Rendered Retina.

Clout! 2019 continues until Sunday (July 14) at Studio3Arts' Vicarage Field Shopping Centre and Galleon Community Centre venues.

Visit www.studio3arts.org.uk/clout for more information and tickets.

