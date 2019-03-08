Sign up to our newsletter

Record label to host house music festival in Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 17:00 07 August 2019

Defected London Fstvl is set to take place in Central Park, Dagenham, in September. Picture: Defected

Defected London Fstvl is set to take place in Central Park, Dagenham, in September. Picture: Defected

Defected

A new festival is set to bring house music to Dagenham this summer.

Defected London Fstvl will see 10,000 fans descend on Central Park on Saturday, September 14.

The event coincides with the 20th anniversary of record label Defected, and each of the five stages will be hosted by one of its imprints. Acts confirmed include Dennis Ferrer, Derrick Carter and Claptone.

Owner and founder of Defected Records, Simon Dunmore, said: "London is our heartland and we wanted to stick our flag firmly in the ground on home turf.

"The cultural and musical diversity in our city grows ever stronger and we are proud to bring people together through music.

"With it being our 20th anniversary this year, it just felt like the right moment to do our first London festival."

The festival is suitable for those aged 18 and over only, and ID is required. Tickets are available from £57 plus booking fees from defected.com/london

