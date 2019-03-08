Dreadzone and Afro Celt Sound System to headline Barking Folk Festival

Dreadzone is due to headline Barking Folk Festival. Picture: SIMON PARTINGTON Simon Partington

The full line up for the Barking Folk Festival has been announced with under two months to go until the annual bash.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Afro Celt Sound System is due to headline on Sunday. Picture: TODD BELTZ PHOTOGRAPHY Afro Celt Sound System is due to headline on Sunday. Picture: TODD BELTZ PHOTOGRAPHY

The two-day festival is due to take place at Abbey Green and the Abbey Ruins will be headlined by Dreadzone on Saturday, June 8 and Afro Celt Sound System on the Sunday.

Further folk favourites including Beans on Toast, Will Varley, Quiet Loner, The Demon Barbers XL, Worry Dolls and TalkingDRUM will be among others taking to the stage.

Cllr Saima Ashraf, deputy leader and cabinet member for community leadership and engagement, said: “Barking Folk Festival is always such a great event and is a perfect way to kick off this year's Summer of festivals.

“Some of the biggest names in folk music have been lined up to perform in the Abbey Ruins and I am looking forward to seeing not only the community but people from outside the borough come together to enjoy a wonderful day and night.”

You may also want to watch:

Free, live entertainment, arts and crafts workshops, street theatre, rides and street food will be on offer with the fun starting at 11am at Abbey Green.

Abbey Ruins Live is due to begin at 3pm with entertainers bringing the historic ruins back to life.

People can get free tickets using a code available in the council's 'One Borough Newsletter' or contact Summer of festivals on Facebook.

Advance tickets for non-residents cost £12 for adults and £3 for children and on the day cost £15 for adults and £5 for children.

There is also a VIP ticket for Sunday 9 June for £39 including queue jumping access, free parking, festival picnics, drink vouchers and access to a hospitality area.

For more visit lbbd.gov.uk/barkingfolkfestival or summeroffestivals.eventbrite.com