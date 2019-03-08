Crowdfunder and Trust For London team up to support projects tackling poverty and inequality

£5,000 will be awarded to five community projects making a difference ©Rawpixel.com - stock.adobe.com

To celebrate the launch of Connected Communities, Crowdfunder has teamed up with Trust For London to award £5,000 to five projects making a difference in Barking & Dagenham.

The 'Connected Communities: Barking & Dagenham' competition is being launched to find organisations right here on our doorstep making change happen in their communities.

From a community scheme for lending tools, to a peer-to-peer bereavement scheme for young people, they want to support projects tackling poverty, inequality and isolation head on.

To be in with a chance of receiving one of the £1,000 prizes, projects must demonstrate they are making an impact within three key themes:

- Strengthening voice of those directly experiencing poverty and inequality by enabling them to speak out for themselves and to campaign for positive change.

- Community activities, led by communities, in isolated areas which bring together different groups of people to respond to local needs and gaps in services, particularly in areas that have experienced a rapid change in their population, including increased levels of poverty.

- Improving advice work by support groups already providing social welfare advice that prevents problems becoming more serious, complex and costly, and empowers clients to resolve problems and take more control over their lives.

Each of the five successful projects will receive an additional £1,000 worth of extra funding towards a Crowdfunder campaign, support and mentoring to create their own bespoke Crowdfunder initiative, plus coverage in local media to help promote their Crowdfunder campaigns.

The competition opens for entries on Monday July 22, with entries closing on Monday July 29 at midday. Two workshops to update and educate on the benefits of Crowdfunding are being held at Barking Learning Centre on Wednesday July 24 2019 from 2pm - 4pm for all community members, support key service leaders, charities and businesses.

To be in with a chance of receiving the £1,000 prize pledge entrants should head to crowdfunder.co.uk/funds/connected-communities and say (in no more than 100 words) what their project is all about and why it meets the campaign criteria.

The successful applicants will be announced on Friday August 2.