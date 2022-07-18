News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Riverside Cinema Comes to Barking

Published: 4:16 PM July 18, 2022
The open-air cinema will screen two films per day

- Credit: Barking Riverside

Barking Riverside will play host to a unique cinematic experience this month for ‘Screenings by the River’, a three-day outdoor cinema event along the neighbourhood’s impressive waterfront.  

Thursday, July 28, Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30

Barking Riverside Project Office, Project Road, Barking, East London, IG11 0YP

The open-air cinema will screen two films per day: an afternoon screening showing family favourites for children to enjoy, and an evening screening for adults. Families can enjoy recent favourites Encanto and the 2019 live action remake of Lion King, whilst adults will be treated to cinematic classics in the form of Back to the Future, Dirty Dancing and Mamma Mia.

Tickets are available to the public, with Londoners now able to travel to Barking Riverside quickly and easily, via the newly opened London Overground and Uber Boat by Thames Clippers services to Barking Riverside. For Barking Riverside and Thames Ward residents, a limited number of free tickets are being exclusively offered for a special local screening on Thursday, July 28.

The event is being held in conjunction with ‘By the River’, a brand-new pop-up experience from Barking Riverside Limited that will deliver workshops, events, food and drink offerings on the riverfront at Barking Riverside for six weeks throughout July and August.

Situated on the riverfront, adjacent to the Barking Riverside Project Office, guests will enjoy film screenings from deckchairs set along the Thames, with audio delivered through personal headphone sets, allowing attendees to totally immerse themselves in the open-air cinema experience.

Tickets cost £6 for children and £10 for adults in the daytime, and £15 for all guests in the evening.

Afternoon screenings:

  • Moana - Thursday, July 28, 3pm – Free screening for local people only.
  • The Lion King (2019) - Friday, July 29, 3pm
  • Encanto – Saturday, July 30, 3pm


Evening screenings:

  • Back to The Future - Thursday, July 28, 7pm
  • Dirty Dancing – Friday, July 29, 7pm
  • Mamma Mia – Saturday, July 30, 7pm


For more information and to book tickets, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/barking-riverside-presents-screenings-by-the-river-tickets-384261234697

https://barkingriverside.london/

