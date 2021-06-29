Award-winning accountancy firm opens branch in Barking

Published: 4:05 PM June 29, 2021 Updated: 4:16 PM June 29, 2021

Raman Boparai is director and accountant at DNS Associates in Barking, and brings with her a wealth of knowledge and expertise from various sectors across industry - Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Multi-award winning firm, DNS Accountants, has a new branch in Barking.

Branch director and accountant, Raman Boparai brings a wealth of knowledge and industry expertise having worked for some of the world’s top firms, including the number one legal firm, Clifford Chance, Hauser and Wirth, Peabody Housing Association, and she has also run her own property business for 13 years.



She said: “I am an Imperial College graduate and an ACCA qualified accountant with 12 years of experience across various sectors within industry, which include fine arts, property, retail, IT and legal. My accounting experience ranges from preparation of SME financial statements, VAT, corporation tax, self-assessments tax returns, management accounts to financial modelling for businesses. I believe in providing a professional and reliable service whilst maintaining a high degree of integrity. I look forward to cultivating loyalty and trust amongst our team and clients.”



Raman decided to open the branch in Stratton Drive, to serve the community and help people benefit from certain schemes they may not be aware of.



She said: “DNS is a national company with many branches, but what sets them apart from other accountants is that they are flexible and really well supported - I’m not a one woman show, there are a team of experts I can call on.”

The firm provides year-end accounts, tax returns, CIS, VAT, payroll, free bookkeeping software, unlimited ongoing support and advice, no HMRC penalty guarantee, a dedicated account manager, monthly fees and experts in tax planning and advice.



DNS Accountants started in 2005 and has won a stream of awards including The British Accountancy Awards and was in the top five at the Accountancy Excellence Awards.



The firm operates remotely and all its systems are digital so it is also environmentally friendly. It can undertake accounting for anyone, anywhere in the UK, although Raman says she is looking to concentrate on Barking, Dagenham, Ilford, Canary Wharf and Docklands.



She added: “What we do helps businesses grow because we take on their books and compliance which leaves businesses free to do what they do best.”



DNS Accountants is currently offering 50 per cent off for three months on 12-month packages. Quote ref: BD3M

Call 0208 798 2436, email barking@dnsaccountants.co.uk or visit dnsaccountants.co.uk/barking for more information.