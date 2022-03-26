Eastbury Manor House will be open every Sunday from April 3 until December 11, between 10am-4pm - Credit: Ken Mears

Eastbury Manor House is to reopen next Sunday, it has been confirmed.

Closed for a lengthy period due to the Covid-19 pandemic, one of London’s few remaining Elizabethan houses will open its doors again next Sunday (April 3).

Around since as far back as 1573, the gentry house was saved from demolition in 1918 by William Morris’s Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings (SPAB).

Now under the management of Barking and Dagenham Council and the National Trust, this much-loved treasure will return with a new exhibit.

Eastbury Makers is a new display of costumes which aim to explore the lives of those who used to live and work at the house at the turn of the 20th century.

Inspired by new research and designed by BA Costume Construction students, this exhibit has been funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund through the Land of the Fanns Landscape Partnership Scheme.

It's just one of many reasons to come visit, says Cllr Saima Ashraf, council deputy leader and cabinet member for community leadership and engagement.

“I am so happy that Eastbury Manor House will now reopen.

"I know the team have been working tirelessly towards the much-needed renovation of the property and to make sure we could reopen safely."

The gentry house be open every Sunday from 3 April until 11 December, between 10am and 4pm - further information available at eastburymanorhouse.org.uk/