'Stunning mural celebrating Barking history is complete
- Credit: Andrew Baker
A "stunning" mural celebrating Barking’s heritage has been completed.
The design voted for by residents incorporates East Street, Bascule Bridge, Curfew Tower, Wellington Windmill and the River Roding.
Artist Jake Attewell said: "It’s been great fun doing this and I hope the residents will love it as I feel it represents the rich heritage and vibrancy of Barking."
The artwork can be seen on the side of McDonald’s on the corner of East Street.
Barking and Dagenham Council leader, Cllr Darren Rodwell, said: "This is a standout piece of art which will become a real landmark in Barking.
"It’s more evidence that Barking and Dagenham has firmly become London’s creative hotspot."
The mural is the latest part of The National Lottery Heritage Fund’s programme of activities to showcase Barking’s history.
Simone Panayi, community engagement officer at Be First, said: "Regeneration means more than bricks and mortar – it’s about hearts and minds too – and Jake’s stunning mural satisfies the soul."