Plaques unveiled to celebrate past and present Becontree estate residents

Published: 3:01 PM October 12, 2021

Trevor and Doreen Lock with councillors Peter Chand and Dominic Twomey outside their home, with the plaque in their honour visible above the door. - Credit: LBBD

Plaques have been unveiled across the Becontree estate to celebrate commendable former and current residents.

Create London, with funding from Barking and Dagenham Council, commissioned artist Leonor Antunes to design and produce the plaques as part of the town hall’s Becontree Forever programme celebrating the centenary of the estate.

The plaques are being installed on houses and public buildings across the estate to celebrate famous residents from Becontree’s history as well as the important contributions of people who currently live there.

Pat and Jack Lock with their daughter and Cllr Saima Ashraf at the unveiling of the plaque in their honour at Julia Engwell Health Centre. - Credit: LBBD

Deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for community leadership and engagement, Cllr Saima Ashraf, said: “I know that we have exceptional people who come from the borough and this project certainly highlights that.

“Those that were nominated for a plaque all deserve the praise and adulation that they were given.

“Whether it was for their outstanding contribution to their craft or in some cases, their incredible contribution to the local community.”

Six plaques have been unveiled after a period of research and a resident-led nomination process, with a further 11 plaques to be installed for this centenary year.

People who have been recognised include Sir Alf Ramsey, who was honoured with a plaque on the Chestnut Nursery School - the site of his former home - for his contribution to professional English football.

This notably included being England manager for the 1966 World Cup.

Staff from Create London, The White House, Barking and Dagenham Council, with the Mayor Cllr Edna Fergus and Cllr Syed Ghani at the Sir Hardy Amies plaque unveiling. - Credit: LBBD

Other plaques were dedicated to Sir Hardy Amies, who was honoured for his exceptional work in the fashion industry and being dressmaker to Queen Elizabeth II. His plaque was installed on The White House in Dagenham.

Trevor and Doreen Lock's plaque, installed on their home, recognised their contribution to the community. This includes their long service with the Independent Living Agency and Trevor’s time as a police officer.

Pat and Jack Lock were commended for their contribution to fostering in the borough over many years. Their plaque was installed on the Julia Engwell Health Centre, which they frequented with their foster children.

Jazz singer and songwriter Zara McFarlane with a Sydney Russell School pupil below the plaques honouring her and dance group Diversity. - Credit: LBBD

Zara McFarlane and dance group Diversity were each honoured with a plaque at Sydney Russell School for their contributions to the arts.

Jazz singer-songwriter Zara and Diversity members Sam and Mitchell Craske are former pupils.