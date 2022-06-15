Brewers Tudor-style pub The Admiral Vernon on the corner of Broad Street and Morland Road, Dagenham - Credit: The Historic England Archive

A historic Dagenham pub has added to the National Heritage List for England in recognition of its architectural importance.

The Admiral Vernon has been Grade II listed on the advice of Historic England, as part of a project to protect significant pubs and the heritage value of their interiors.

This Brewer's Tudor-style boozer on Broad Street is among 11 pubs that have been added, upgraded or relisted through the ongoing partnership between Historic England and the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

The bar in the middle room interior of The Admiral Vernon pub - Credit: The Historic England Archive

Built to serve the Becontree Estate, the Admiral Vernon’s interior is much as it was when its first customers walked through its doors in the 1930s.

According to Historic England, the pub has kept important elements of its original plan, fittings and character.

The historic Dagenham pub includes a games room, private and saloon bars and publican’s offices behind the counter - Credit: The Historic England Archive

Its interior - including a games room, private and saloon bars, and publican’s offices behind the counter - is almost completely intact.

Historic England chief executive Duncan Wilson said: "At a time when many historic pubs in England are susceptible to change or at risk of closure, we are pleased to celebrate pubs that have kept their remarkable interiors.

"These rare interiors help tell the fascinating story of pubs over the centuries and how they reflected society."

The Admiral Vernon was designed in the popular Brewers' Tudor style of the period by London’s Courage Brewery, with characteristic timer-framing and brick chimney stacks.

It was completed by 1939 to serve the historic Becontree estate, which was home to more than 120,000 people by the time the pub was opened.

A seating area inside the 1930's Courage Brewery pub - Credit: The Historic England Archive

The Admiral Vernon reflects the way inter-war pubs were arranged to cater for different types of custom.

Heritage England states: "The exceptional level of survival gives a tangible sense of how a typical estate pub would have looked and operated in the period, something which is now a rarity."

The 1930s fixtures, panelling and decoration in each room are almost completely intact - Credit: The Historic England Archive

The "remarkably intact" 1930s interior consists of rooms and bars all with their respective fixtures, panelling and decoration.

CAMRA’s Pub Heritage Group chairman Paul Ainsworth said: "Times are tough for all pubs at the moment, including those with important historic interiors.

Signage between the bars at the Admiral Vernon - Credit: The Historic England Archive

"The more protection they can receive, the better.

"We have been working with Historic England to identify pubs that deserve to be listed, upgraded or have their list descriptions enhanced so that people can truly appreciate why they are special."