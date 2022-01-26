News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > Lifestyle >

Eastbury Manor House to reopen 'as soon as possible'

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 5:28 PM January 26, 2022
Updated: 5:31 PM January 26, 2022
Eastbury Manor House in Eastbury Square, Barking, IG11 9SN, to re-open ASAP

Barking and Dagenham Council says it is working with the National Trust to re-open Eastbury Manor House 'as soon as possible' - Credit: Ken Mears

Eastbury Manor House is to reopen "as soon as possible", Barking and Dagenham Council has promised.

In response to a reader's letter, the Post reached out to the council to query the status of the 16th-century gentry house which is currently closed.

A spokesperson said the council is working tirelessly with the National Trust to reopen the historic building.

"Due to the Covid pandemic, the income which is used to run the site from conferences, weddings and community hire has been significantly impacted," they said.

"With Covid restrictions being eased, we look forward to welcoming the broader community back to Eastbury Manor House later in 2022.”

Though closed for general visits and venue hire, school groups are still being welcomed to the house via the Education Team at Valence House. 

READ MORE: Eastbury Manor House celebrates 100 years since being saved from demolition

London Live News
Barking and Dagenham Council
Heritage
Barking News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

John Avers was killed in the Iceland carpark off Whalebone Lane South in Dagenham

London Live News

Car park killing: John Avers the 'best friend' of hitman, court hears

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
A baby boy was pronounced dead in Joyners Field, Harlow on August 10, 2020

London Live News | Updated

Barking resident charged over death of baby boy

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Travel disruptions across Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham from January 22 onwards

London Live News

Travel Bulletin: Havering, Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Chelmsford Crown Court, in Essex

London Live News

Parents to appear in court next month over death of baby boy

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon