Barking and Dagenham Council says it is working with the National Trust to re-open Eastbury Manor House 'as soon as possible' - Credit: Ken Mears

Eastbury Manor House is to reopen "as soon as possible", Barking and Dagenham Council has promised.

In response to a reader's letter, the Post reached out to the council to query the status of the 16th-century gentry house which is currently closed.

A spokesperson said the council is working tirelessly with the National Trust to reopen the historic building.

"Due to the Covid pandemic, the income which is used to run the site from conferences, weddings and community hire has been significantly impacted," they said.

"With Covid restrictions being eased, we look forward to welcoming the broader community back to Eastbury Manor House later in 2022.”

Though closed for general visits and venue hire, school groups are still being welcomed to the house via the Education Team at Valence House.

