A look back at Ford Dagenham in pictures: Construction, Henry Ford and King Edward VIII

Andrew Brookes

Published: 7:00 AM October 8, 2021   
Henry Ford stands with three other man beside parked cars

Henry Ford's first visit to Dagenham circa 1928. - Credit: Ford Motor Company

To mark the 90th anniversary of Ford Dagenham, we take a look back at the early years of the plant.

The first vehicle - a Ford AA truck - rolled off the Dagenham production line at 1.16pm on October 1, 1931.

An aerial shot of the Ford Dagenham plant in 1935.

An aerial shot of Ford Dagenham in 1935. - Credit: Wieck

From then until 2002, the plant built some of Ford’s most iconic European vehicles, from the Model Y to the Anglia and the Zephyr to the Fiesta.

Almost 11 million cars, trucks and tractors were made in the factory over those 72 years.

Engine manufacturing has also been integral to Ford Dagenham since its earliest days, with close to 50 million produced at the site to date.

Henry Ford and three men by the water

Henry Ford rarely visited Europe but came to England in 1928 and 1930. - Credit: Ford

Diesel engine production remains the mainstay of manufacturing operations at Dagenham, while Ford is also looking at other opportunities across the site in the years ahead.

These historic photos show where it all began, from construction work in the late 1920s through to a royal visit in the mid 1930s.

The sod cutting to mark the start of construction in 1929.

The sod cutting ceremony to mark the start of construction in 1929. - Credit: Ford

Edsel Ford Cutting first sod at Dagenham.

Edsel Ford cutting the first sod at Dagenham in 1929. - Credit: Ford

Workers lined up

The men who built Ford Dagenham, pictured in 1929. - Credit: Ford

Edsel Ford and Henry Ford II with Lord Perry at Dagenham Estate.

Edsel Ford and Henry Ford II with Lord Perry at Dagenham Estate. - Credit: Wieck

Workers at the construction site of the Ford Dagenham factory

Construction of the Dagenham factory around 1929-30. - Credit: Ford

Ford Dagenham construction in 1930

The construction site in early 1930. - Credit: Ford

Dagenham: Construction, Circ 1931.

A view of the skiphoist during construction circa 1931. - Credit: Ford

Ford Dagenham: Construction Circ, 1931.

Construction workers at the Dagenham factory site circa 1931. - Credit: Ford

First Vehicle off assembly line, 1st October 1931Dagenham - Model A Truck.

The first vehicle rolls off the assembly line at the Dagenham factory on October 1, 1931. - Credit: Ford Motor Company

Ford of Britain 100: Image of the Week - 11/52 - Even royalty doesn't stop work as HRH Prince of Wal

The Prince of Wales, later King Edward VIII, visits the Ford Trade School at Dagenham in July 1934. - Credit: Wieck

Cars on an assembly line with workers

The assembly line at the Dagenham plant in 1935. - Credit: Ford Motor Company

1935 Dagenham, England. Aerial view of Dangenham Plant.

An aerial view of the Dagenham plant, looking south-east, in May 1935. - Credit: Ford

An aerial view of the Dagenham Ford plant, looking north-east, in May 1935.

An aerial view of the Dagenham Ford plant, looking north-east, in May 1935. - Credit: Ford

