Gallery
A look back at Ford Dagenham in pictures: Construction, Henry Ford and King Edward VIII
- Credit: Ford Motor Company
To mark the 90th anniversary of Ford Dagenham, we take a look back at the early years of the plant.
The first vehicle - a Ford AA truck - rolled off the Dagenham production line at 1.16pm on October 1, 1931.
From then until 2002, the plant built some of Ford’s most iconic European vehicles, from the Model Y to the Anglia and the Zephyr to the Fiesta.
Almost 11 million cars, trucks and tractors were made in the factory over those 72 years.
Engine manufacturing has also been integral to Ford Dagenham since its earliest days, with close to 50 million produced at the site to date.
Diesel engine production remains the mainstay of manufacturing operations at Dagenham, while Ford is also looking at other opportunities across the site in the years ahead.
These historic photos show where it all began, from construction work in the late 1920s through to a royal visit in the mid 1930s.
Most Read
- 1 £1m home on sale for almost £700k more than borough average
- 2 Thor-blimey! Hollywood A-lister Chris Hemsworth heads to Dagenham
- 3 How could the ultra low emission zone (ULEZ) expansion affect you?
- 4 Hero who rescued schoolboy from dog attack in Dagenham scoops award
- 5 Help available in Barking and Dagenham as 32k hit by universal credit cut in borough
- 6 Numbers receiving winter fuel payments fall across east London
- 7 Unregistered dentist fined nearly £7,000 in teeth whitening case
- 8 Stephen Port victims' inquests: Killer 'obsessed with drug rape pornography'
- 9 Dagenham man jailed for £731k fraud of bank customers
- 10 Watch: Hospital worker 'gob-smacked' as pair target car in Dagenham