Mosaic memorial to movie mogul’s former hall installed in Barking

Published: 1:33 PM September 21, 2021

A mosaic of a former east London landmark damaged by bombing in the Second World War has been installed at the site where it stood.

The work depicts a former Wesleyan chapel in East Street, Barking, which became a new Central Hall in 1928 thanks to funding from British movie mogul and methodist J. Arthur Rank.

Artist Tamara Froud created the mosaic in an alcove at the public space called Short Blue Place as part of Barking Town Heritage Project's heritage trail, which is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and managed by the council's regeneration arm Be First.

Tamara said: “This is the first of a series of mosaics I will be creating to celebrate Barking’s rich history.

“Hopefully people will be inspired and discover more about local heritage through the artwork.”

The old hall seated 1,500 people and, as well as worship, could be used as an entertainment venue, managed as part of the alcohol-free Temperance movement.

During the Second World War, damage claims and salvaged furniture were dealt with there.

It was hit by a V2 rocket in 1945 and partially destroyed, before being demolished in the 1950s.