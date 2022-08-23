Do you have a broken or missing tooth? This may be the perfect solution for you 

Promotion

If you have damaged or missing teeth that’s affecting your confidence, then dental implants could help to transform your smile.

Dr. Petya Chaprazova, dentist and clinical manager for the Dental Art Implant Clinics in London, shares her expert knowledge on why dental implants may be right option for you and which food can improve your oral health.

Q: What are dental implants?

A: Dental implants are screw-shaped titanium fixtures that are surgically inserted inside the jawbone, restoring the root-portion of a missing or damaged tooth. An abutment (which supports the implant) is attached to this fixture which then connects a dental crown (the top part of the tooth).

Q: Why should I consider dental implants and how can it help improve my teeth?

A: Dental implant treatment is widely considered among dentists to be the best long-term solution for restoring damaged and missing teeth. It fully restores the functionality of the tooth, is nearly impossible to notice (both physically and visually) and requires the same maintenance as natural teeth.

This treatment is also longer lasting compared to other teeth-restoration methods, and so it can help you to save money in the long run.

Q: What treatment options are available and what is the best option for me?

A: There are a wide variety of treatment options available for dental implants:

If you’re missing or have one damaged tooth, a single dental implant provides a simple, one-tooth restoration.

If you have several damaged or missing teeth, an implant supported bridge allows the restoration of several teeth on one side using just a few dental implants.

If you have one jaw of missing or broken teeth, The All-on-4 method restores a full jaw of teeth by using just four implants.

For a restoration of both jaws, a Full Mouth Restoration (FMR) is the best option.

During your consultation, a professional dentist will analyse your teeth and the structure of your mouth to advise on which treatment would be best suited to your individual needs.

Whatever the number of damaged or missing teeth there may be, dental implant treatment will be able to transform your smile.

Q: What are the benefits of private dental care?

A: Private dental care provides additional attention from your dental service provider with a more one-on-one approach and longer appointment times provided per patient.

Private dental clinics also offer quicker treatments with less waiting times for appointments compared to NHS dental care. Some of the more advanced treatments are also not covered by the NHS, including dental implants.

Q: Which foods and drinks will improve my oral health?

A: There are several types of food and drink which can boost your oral health. Here are four options to consider including in your daily diet:

1. Dark coloured berries such as cranberries and blueberries have a natural compound called polyphenol. This compound can help lower the risk of gum diseases, decay and plaque.

2. Leafy greens like kale, spinach and lettuce are full of calcium and folic acid, as well as important minerals and vitamins that improve the strength of your gums and teeth.

3. Nuts are a great source of vitamins for your teeth, including vitamin D and calcium which strengthen the teeth enamel.

4. Dairy products also have calcium in them, so are another great food group for strengthening your enamel.

