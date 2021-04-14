How to tell if you have bed bugs and how you can get rid of them

Promotion

Published: 5:16 PM April 14, 2021 Updated: 5:20 PM April 14, 2021

Heat treatment and professional pest control services will help free your home of bed bugs so you can get a good night's sleep and enjoy your house once more. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Daniel Neves from Inoculand Pest Control in London reveals how to get your bed bugs under control so you can get a good night’s sleep.

Q: How can you tell if you have bed bugs?

A: Look out for bites on your arms, chest, and neck. If you’re bitten repetitively for a few weeks, after sleeping on your bed or sofa, then it’s likely you have bed bugs. Check for other signs of an infestation such as blood droppings and skin moults.

Inspect the foot of your bed, back of your headboard and bedsheet creases to see if you can spot adult bed bugs or their eggs.

Q: How do bed bugs spread?

A: Bed bugs can attach themselves to your clothes, belongings, and furniture. You can pick up bed bugs from your holiday accommodation, in your luggage, or from other people you come into contact with.

Q: Are bed bugs a common problem?

Bed bugs can attach themselves to your clothes, belongings, and furniture. - Credit: Inoculand

A: Bed bugs are often found in high-turnover rental properties. The more tenants living in a property and the more frequent the tenancy change, the more likely bed bugs are to be an issue.

In London, infestation can be a common problem as there is an extensive amount of flat-sharing and lots of people travelling to and through the city.

Q: How can I prevent bed bugs?

A: I recommend steaming or hot washing your travel bags and clothes when you return from a trip. Ensure any second-hand furniture or clothes are cleaned before use and check regularly for signs of bed bugs. If you notice an infestation, it’s best to get it treated quickly, to prevent them from spreading throughout your home.

Q: How can you get rid of bed bugs?

The benefit of heat treatment is that it tackles bed bug infestation quickly and effectively. - Credit: Inoculand

A: Use a product that contains insect growth regulators and killing agents. Perform repeat treatments to fully remove adult bed bugs, nymphs, and eggs.

Often people use products that are ineffective or don’t perform multiple treatments, which can result in the infestation returning. Using the wrong product can make your problem worse, as bed bugs can develop a tolerance, which is why I recommend enlisting the services of a professional pest control agency.

Q: Why should I use heat treatment to help end my bed bug problem?

A: The benefit of heat treatment is that it tackles bed bug infestation quickly and effectively. Heat treatment is an alternative form of pest control to using chemicals. It involves raising the temperature of an infested room above 56 degrees for an elongated period. The result is it kills all adult bed bugs, nymphs, and eggs. We can also use it against other pests such as fleas, moths, and cockroaches.

It’s safe to use, is pesticide-free, organic, and eco-friendly. I recommend using heat treatment if you have children, pets, elderly relatives living at home, or are pregnant.

Bed bugs can’t build a resistance to the treatment, and it’s able to reach all areas of a room. Heat treatment takes less than a day to complete and to ensure the bed bugs won’t return, we reinforce the treatment by spraying insecticides and perform a follow-up treatment two weeks later.

'Heat treatment is safe to use, organic, and eco-friendly. I recommend using heat treatment if you have children, pets or are pregnant.' - Credit: Inoculand

We also offer a pesticide-based bed bug treatment. The chemicals we use are all HSE-approved, safe to use, and effective at killing bed bugs at all stages of their development.

