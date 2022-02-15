Average sold price data reveals which streets have the highest value homes in Barking and Dagenham - Credit: PA

A new study has revealed the most and least expensive streets in Barking and Dagenham over the last five years.

Analysis undertaken by Property Solvers found Upney Lane (£632,357), Beccles Drive (£619,166) and Stratton Drive (£562,000) to have some of the highest value houses.

The cheapest streets on average included High Road (£91,599) and Portland Close (£139,100) - both in Chadwell Heath - and Maybury Road in Barking (£146,666).

Both findings were based on average sale prices recorded since early 2016.

The research compared HM Land Registry sold price data for the IG11, RM6, RM8, RM9 and RM10 postcodes.

Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said that in order to "keep the data less skewed", only streets which had at least three sales were ranked.

He added: “It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Strathfield Gardens (Barking) sold for £925,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £122,000 and under on Wheelers Cross (Barking) and Maxey Road (Dagenham)."