Nominate a community-spirited child in Barking and Dagenham or Tower Hamlets for a £1,000 award

PUBLISHED: 07:00 14 February 2019

Just Enough are running the award. Pic: Just Enough

Teachers are being asked to nominate children for a £1,000 prize for ‘doing something extraordinary in their community’ by a children’s education charity.

Just Enough, a charity offering workshops to schools on difficult subjects like modern slavery and knife crime, are running the award.

Children aged four to 12 are eligible.

Just Enough have worked with 480 children in Barking and Dagenham and 90 in Tower Hamlets.

PHSE lead at Beam County Primary in Dagenham Deon McKenzie said her students, 9, enjoyed learning about modern slavery: “It’s bringing it to the forefront of their minds that slavery actually does happen, maybe not in the way that it’s been done in the past.”

Chief executive and founder of Just Enough Phil Knight, said: “We also see so many examples of children undertaking kind and generous acts – not for reward or recognition but because they want to.

“We want to celebrate those who have been quietly making others’ lives better and inspire others to follow in their footsteps.”

Finalists will be announced in March before a winner is decided in April. The child is then free to spend the money however they want.

To nominate visit justenoughgroup.org.

