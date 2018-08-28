Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Quick-thinking 12-year-old saves family’s life

PUBLISHED: 19:00 21 December 2018

Ephraim with the fire crew after his quick-thinking actions. Picture: @LAS_HART and @LFBBarkDag

Ephraim with the fire crew after his quick-thinking actions. Picture: @LAS_HART and @LFBBarkDag

Archant

A 12-year-old from Dagenham saved his family’s life after he heard the carbon monoxide alarm in their house going off.

Ephraim with his mum Georgette, brother Pistice and sister Blossom. Picture: Georgette MofeloEphraim with his mum Georgette, brother Pistice and sister Blossom. Picture: Georgette Mofelo

Ephraim Mofelo, who lives in Martin Kinggett Gardens, was playing downstairs with his six-year-old brother, Pistice, when he heard an alarm sound earlier today (Friday).

His mum, Georgette, was upstairs cooking in the kitchen, and thought she’d set off the fire alarm.

“Me and my brother were playing downstairs and the alarm went off,” he said.

“We rushed into the kitchen and my mum thought it was a fire alarm. She looked at the alarms in the corridor and upstairs, but they weren’t bleeping. “Then she noticed the carbon monoxide alarm was going off, but she was confused about what to do.”

Ephraim with the fire crew after his quick-thinking actions. Picture: @LAS_HART and @LFBBarkDagEphraim with the fire crew after his quick-thinking actions. Picture: @LAS_HART and @LFBBarkDag

Ephraim sprung into action, telling his little brother to cover his mouth, because he was worried about carbon monoxide poisoning.

He opened all the windows and doors and told his mum to call 999. The fire brigade advised them to leave the house until they arrived.

“We evacuated and went and sat in the car until the fire brigade came,” he said.

“Two ambulances came and I had to get some oxygen, and they checked me and my mum. We had to wait until the area was clear before we could go back in.”

Ephraim said he managed to stay calm throughout, because he’d been taught what to do in his science lessons at Goresbrook School.

London ambulance’s hazardous area response team, Barking and Dagenham’s fire brigade, and two ambulances attended the scene.

The fire brigade aren’t sure what caused the alarm to go off, but the gas company checked the boiler and confirmed it was safe to return to the house.

“I turned up at home and there was the fire brigade and two ambulances on the drive,” said Blossom somba, 23, Ephraim’s older sister.

“My mum was feeling really dizzy and nauseous so they had to check her, but everyone was okay.

“It’s funny, because he’s almost a teenager I always say my brother must not listen in school, but he knew exactly what to do.

“I would have no clue, so I am proud.

“Thank God he was there.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Revealed: Best and worst primary schools in Barking and Dagenham

The best schools in every London borough have been revealed. Pic: PA

Pupils fall ill the night after school Christmas lunch

A Year 10 pupil took a photo of the turkey, noting it tasted strange and looked pink. Picture: Sally Taylor

Jailed: Thugs who poured corrosive ammonia down man’s throat during ‘brutal’ attack in Ilford

(Left - Right) William Deo, 20; Adam Badejo, 30; Makayla Hajaig, 19. Photo: Met Police

Three teenagers stabbed in street fight in Dagenham

The teenagers were stabbed in in Tenterden Road. Pic: Google

School shuts site due to flooding

Barking Abbey School's Longbridge Road site is closed due to a flood. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Ipswich stabbing victim named as 32-year-old Daniel Saunders

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Major Ipswich road reopens after serious crash

Police have shut London Road after a crash Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

Forensic officers are still examining the area of Turin Street and Kenyon Street in Ipswich this morning as part of a murder investigation Picture: ARCHANT

Three arrested in Ipswich murder investigation

The scene in Turin Street on Monday morning Picture: ARCHANT

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

Forensic vans pictured after the Turin Street incident Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Entries open for Essex Club Futsal Qualifiers

Entres are now open for this year's Essex Club Futsal Qualifiers (pic: Essex FA)

Zampa to make Essex return for 2019 Vitality Blast season

Adam Zampa of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Glamorgan batsman Colin Ingram (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Barking players know they should be performing better this term says boss Gardner

Darelle Russell netted an equaliser on 36 minutes for Barking in their clash with Bury Town (Pic: Terry Gilbert)

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini (pic: Chris Radburn/PA)

May & Baker boss Wetherall confident his squad will bounce back

May & Baker manager Micky Wetherall during May & Baker vs Swaffham Town, Buildbase FA Vase Football at Gale Street on 4th November 2018
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists