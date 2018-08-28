Quick-thinking 12-year-old saves family’s life

Ephraim with the fire crew after his quick-thinking actions. Picture: @LAS_HART and @LFBBarkDag Archant

A 12-year-old from Dagenham saved his family’s life after he heard the carbon monoxide alarm in their house going off.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ephraim with his mum Georgette, brother Pistice and sister Blossom. Picture: Georgette Mofelo Ephraim with his mum Georgette, brother Pistice and sister Blossom. Picture: Georgette Mofelo

Ephraim Mofelo, who lives in Martin Kinggett Gardens, was playing downstairs with his six-year-old brother, Pistice, when he heard an alarm sound earlier today (Friday).

His mum, Georgette, was upstairs cooking in the kitchen, and thought she’d set off the fire alarm.

“Me and my brother were playing downstairs and the alarm went off,” he said.

“We rushed into the kitchen and my mum thought it was a fire alarm. She looked at the alarms in the corridor and upstairs, but they weren’t bleeping. “Then she noticed the carbon monoxide alarm was going off, but she was confused about what to do.”

Ephraim with the fire crew after his quick-thinking actions. Picture: @LAS_HART and @LFBBarkDag Ephraim with the fire crew after his quick-thinking actions. Picture: @LAS_HART and @LFBBarkDag

Ephraim sprung into action, telling his little brother to cover his mouth, because he was worried about carbon monoxide poisoning.

He opened all the windows and doors and told his mum to call 999. The fire brigade advised them to leave the house until they arrived.

“We evacuated and went and sat in the car until the fire brigade came,” he said.

“Two ambulances came and I had to get some oxygen, and they checked me and my mum. We had to wait until the area was clear before we could go back in.”

Ephraim said he managed to stay calm throughout, because he’d been taught what to do in his science lessons at Goresbrook School.

London ambulance’s hazardous area response team, Barking and Dagenham’s fire brigade, and two ambulances attended the scene.

The fire brigade aren’t sure what caused the alarm to go off, but the gas company checked the boiler and confirmed it was safe to return to the house.

“I turned up at home and there was the fire brigade and two ambulances on the drive,” said Blossom somba, 23, Ephraim’s older sister.

“My mum was feeling really dizzy and nauseous so they had to check her, but everyone was okay.

“It’s funny, because he’s almost a teenager I always say my brother must not listen in school, but he knew exactly what to do.

“I would have no clue, so I am proud.

“Thank God he was there.”