Appeal to find boy, 15, reported missing from Barking
A teenage boy from Barking has been reported missing after a “completely out of character” disappearance.
Azuolas Zygeliene, 15, was reportedly last seen by a friend at Newlands Park in the Thames View area about 6pm on Monday, November 1.
He was wearing a black, hooded jacket, light gray tracksuit bottoms and black trainers at the time.
The teenager was last seen by his mother at 5pm that day and he was due to be back home about 9pm, but did not return.
Friends of the family say Azuolas has not had contact with anyone since Monday evening and has not been contactable by phone, describing the situation as “completely out of character.”
It is believed he may be in central London.
Anyone who has seen Azuolas or has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD number 644.
