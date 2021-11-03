Appeal to find boy, 15, reported missing from Barking

Azuolas, 15, has been missing from the Barking area since Monday evening, November 1. - Credit: Supplied by family

A teenage boy from Barking has been reported missing after a “completely out of character” disappearance.

Azuolas Zygeliene, 15, was reportedly last seen by a friend at Newlands Park in the Thames View area about 6pm on Monday, November 1.

He was wearing a black, hooded jacket, light gray tracksuit bottoms and black trainers at the time.

#MISSING #Appeal

❌Azuolas Zygeliene age 15 from Barking, last seen by his Mum 5pm on the 1st Nov and his friend 6pm due home at 9pm but never returned. No contact with phone since 6pm possibly in Central London ***CAD 644*** @lbbdcouncil @metpoliceuk pic.twitter.com/cnJqcrRcS8 — Barking & Dagenham MPS (@MPSBarkDag) November 3, 2021

The teenager was last seen by his mother at 5pm that day and he was due to be back home about 9pm, but did not return.

Friends of the family say Azuolas has not had contact with anyone since Monday evening and has not been contactable by phone, describing the situation as “completely out of character.”

You may also want to watch:

It is believed he may be in central London.

Anyone who has seen Azuolas or has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD number 644.