Search

Advanced search

Man arrested in Dagenham after vehicle stop uncovers 24kg of heroin concealed in cement block

PUBLISHED: 12:11 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:11 18 November 2020

24kg of heroin - concealed in a cement block - were discovered in a vehicle stop which took place in Dagenham on Tuesday (November 17) night. Picture: Met Police

24kg of heroin - concealed in a cement block - were discovered in a vehicle stop which took place in Dagenham on Tuesday (November 17) night. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A man has been arrested in Dagenham after officers seized what is believed to be 24 kilograms of heroin concealed in a cement block.

You may also want to watch:

The 32-year-old man from east London — who does not live in Barking and Dagenham — was arrested yesterday (Tuesday, November 17) on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

He remains in police custody.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Town hall Wall of Shame campaign drives flytipper’s relative out of Dagenham

The town hall's Wall of Shame aims to identify flytippers by sharing their images online. Picture: LBBD

Barking and Dagenham education chief demands more Covid-19 action to protect schools

Town hall education chiefs have demanded more action to keep schools safe in the pandemic. Picture: Jacob King/PA

Covid marsals hit Barking and Dagenham streets during second lockdown

Covid marshals patrol East Street in the Barking town centre. Picture: Barking and Dagenham Council

England’s top nurse recognises three King George Hospital nurses for their work during the pandemic

England's chief nursing officer paid a virtual visit to King George Hospital to speak to staff about how they're coping during the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: BHRUT

Jailed: Dagenham cat killer filmed himself torturing cat and then bragged to police about ‘butchering’ it

Stefan Wallace has been sentenced to six months in jail after filming himself torturing and killing a cat in his home. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Town hall Wall of Shame campaign drives flytipper’s relative out of Dagenham

The town hall's Wall of Shame aims to identify flytippers by sharing their images online. Picture: LBBD

Barking and Dagenham education chief demands more Covid-19 action to protect schools

Town hall education chiefs have demanded more action to keep schools safe in the pandemic. Picture: Jacob King/PA

Covid marsals hit Barking and Dagenham streets during second lockdown

Covid marshals patrol East Street in the Barking town centre. Picture: Barking and Dagenham Council

England’s top nurse recognises three King George Hospital nurses for their work during the pandemic

England's chief nursing officer paid a virtual visit to King George Hospital to speak to staff about how they're coping during the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: BHRUT

Jailed: Dagenham cat killer filmed himself torturing cat and then bragged to police about ‘butchering’ it

Stefan Wallace has been sentenced to six months in jail after filming himself torturing and killing a cat in his home. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Dagenham boss McMahon insists it was a game of two halves in Sutton draw

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon (L) during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th November 2020

Man arrested in Dagenham after vehicle stop uncovers 24kg of heroin concealed in cement block

24kg of heroin - concealed in a cement block - were discovered in a vehicle stop which took place in Dagenham on Tuesday (November 17) night. Picture: Met Police

Dagenham man found guilty of murder for his part in brutal attack on Abdulrahman Juma

Warrick Carson, 25, was found guilty of the 2018 murder of Abdulrahman Nassor Juma following a trial at the Old Bailey. Picture: Met Police

Striker McCallum earns Daggers a draw away to Sutton United

Paul McCallum of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 10th October 2020

Ex-football photographer publishes book of unseen West Ham United pictures after encouragement from Sir Geoff Hurst

Alan Shubrook and wife Bridget with West Ham legend Sir Geoff Hurst (centre) and Alan's book. Picture: Alan Shubrook