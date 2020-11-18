Man arrested in Dagenham after vehicle stop uncovers 24kg of heroin concealed in cement block

24kg of heroin - concealed in a cement block - were discovered in a vehicle stop which took place in Dagenham on Tuesday (November 17) night. Picture: Met Police Archant

A man has been arrested in Dagenham after officers seized what is believed to be 24 kilograms of heroin concealed in a cement block.

The 32-year-old man from east London — who does not live in Barking and Dagenham — was arrested yesterday (Tuesday, November 17) on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

He remains in police custody.