360 Barking hit with even more delays as building control demands more fire-proofing

PUBLISHED: 07:00 11 December 2019

Workers abseiling on one of the towers in 360 Barking on December 5. Picture: Sophie Cox.

Sophie Cox

Buyers in the Barking 360 development are facing even more delays after a demand for more fire-proofing.

Workers on 360 Barking seen from a neighbouring office building. Swan Housing has said buyers will be able to move into their homes in the New Year. The move-in date was originally in March. Picture: Sophie Cox.Workers on 360 Barking seen from a neighbouring office building. Swan Housing has said buyers will be able to move into their homes in the New Year. The move-in date was originally in March. Picture: Sophie Cox.

Workers were seen abseiling down the front of the building on Thursday, December 5, and removing cladding panels.

The National House-Building Council, a warranty and insurance provider, wants "fire-stopping" put behind the panels before signing off on the project. That's despite the cladding materials being non-combustible, according to Swan Housing Association, which owns the company building 360 Barking, Nu Living.

It said the changes are despite the building control company approving the design and installation of the decoration, adding: "The works are being undertaken as a matter of urgency and wholly at Swan/NU Living's expense."

A buyer speaking to the Post on condition of anonymity said: "People are waiting for this. People are waiting to get into their houses. It's Christmas."

The four towers that make up the 360 Barking development. Picture: Luke Acton.The four towers that make up the 360 Barking development. Picture: Luke Acton.

With an original completion date set for March 2019, Swan Housing is now saying customers will start moving in come the New Year.

A number of buyers have pulled out of the project following the delays.

Geoff Pearce is executive director of regeneration and development for Swan Housing Association.

Workers abseiling on one of the towers in 360 Barking on December 5. Picture: Sophie Cox.Workers abseiling on one of the towers in 360 Barking on December 5. Picture: Sophie Cox.

"We are very sorry that this means that our buyers are still waiting to move into their fantastic new homes at 360 Barking," he said. "Our first priority is the safety and the wellbeing of our residents and buyers, and we are working hard to ensure that 360 Barking is ready for those who are purchasing a home in the building to move in as soon as possible.

"We are actively responding to rapidly changing guidance.

"We are working closely with the team at building control and, following their positive feedback on our approach to the installation of this additional fire-stopping, we are progressing at pace with the removal of the decorative panels to ensure we can complete the works quickly and ready 360 Barking for occupation as soon as possible."

This most recent problem comes after 360 Barking buyers wrote a letter to the developers in November calling for compensation for the delays in moving in.

