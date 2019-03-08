Developers face calls for compensation at 360 Barking towers

The four towers that make up the 360 Barking development. Picture: Luke Acton. Luke Acton

Developers of four new tower blocks in Barking have faced a call for compensation and concerns over cladding in a letter from home buyers.

Buyers in the 360 Barking project in Cambridge Road sent their letter, seen by the Post, on November 6 after months of delays. The moving in date was originally set for March, but that's now become December and January.

Citing an independent report, the 29 people who signed the letter are concerned about the building's cladding. The building began construction before the 2017 Grenfell disaster, which prompted the government to tighten regulations.

Andy Gantrell is London development director at Nu Living, the company that's building 360 Barking. He said it complies with all relevant regulations, adding the facades use non-combustible material.

The cladding worries came with complaints about poor communication, which has left some buyers unsure about when they'll be able to live in their homes.

The Post spoke to one who said: "It's absolutely ridiculous and they just seem to be getting away with it.

"People are just fed up. I never would have bought this [home] if I thought I would have to deal with a company like this."

He said he has more than £21,000 tied up in 360 Barking, adding: "After all this time, I just want a house to live in."

Another resident said he has pulled out of the deal altogether.

"I didn't really want to have to deal with them [Nu Living]," he said. "I just want to forget about them, it's been so stressful."

The buyers finished the letter by calling for compensation to address the months of uncertainty they've had around the completion date. Nu Living director Mr Gantrell said it's already shown monetary gestures of goodwill and is going to be contacting residents about more when they move in.

Responding to the buyers' letter, he said delays were initially caused by a faulty gas connection to the project, which pushed competition back to September.

Now the company is waiting for the London Fire Brigade to approve the building and its fire strategy. Mr Gantrell said: "We understand that the relevant team at the LFB is under extreme workload pressure."