Concern for elderly man reported missing from Dagenham
Published: 11:24 AM January 11, 2022
- Credit: Met Police
Have you seen Patrick Cooney?
The 80-year-old has been reported missing from Dagenham after he was last seen in the Hitherfield Road area.
Police say they are concerned for his welfare.
Patrick was wearing a black woolly hat, a blue lumberjack top, black tracksuit bottoms with a West Ham logo and brown slippers at the time of his disappearance.
Anyone who sees Patrick or has any information should call 101, quoting 22MIS001185.