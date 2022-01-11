News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Concern for elderly man reported missing from Dagenham

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 11:24 AM January 11, 2022
Patrick Cooney, 80, has been reported missing from Dagenham

Patrick Cooney, 80, has been reported missing from Dagenham - Credit: Met Police

Have you seen Patrick Cooney? 

The 80-year-old has been reported missing from Dagenham after he was last seen in the Hitherfield Road area.

Police say they are concerned for his welfare.

Patrick was wearing a black woolly hat, a blue lumberjack top, black tracksuit bottoms with a West Ham logo and brown slippers at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone who sees Patrick or has any information should call 101, quoting 22MIS001185.

