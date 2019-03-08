Search

Car dealers raises £9,000 in charity dragon boat competition

PUBLISHED: 07:00 28 June 2019

The TrustFord Dagenham dragon boat team. Picture: TrustFord

The TrustFord Dagenham dragon boat team. Picture: TrustFord

TrustFord

A team of Dagenham dragon boaters have raised £9,000 in a charity race.

Staff at the TrustFord Dagenham car dealership took to Fairlop Waters to raise money for iQra International, a charity which helps disabled people in developing countries.

The crew, which also included volunteers from the charity, finished 13th out of 40 competitors.

The event was organised by the Al-Noor Foundation to allow groups to have fun and raise money for charitable causes.

The TrustFord team raised £7,000 through sponsorship, with an additional £2,000 being provided by the TrustFord Trust.

Chairman and chief executive Stuart Foulds said: "Being a good corporate citizen is a very natural part of how we do business, and we encourage our sites and colleagues to play an active role in their communities.

"I'm delighted to see our Dagenham colleagues embody this through their involvement with the Al-Noor boat race and support their fundraising for iQra International."

