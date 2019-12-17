Lodge Avenue flyover crash causes miles of A13 queues

The Lodge Avenue flyover. Picture: Google. Google

A collision on the A13 Lodge Avenue flyover in Dagenham has caused miles of queues in both directions.

TfL reported the flyover closed at around 11.20am today (December 17) and advised using alternate routes. Traffic cameras showed tail-backs of at least two miles both east and westbound.

Emergency services have now cleared the scene and the flyover has been re-opened.