Search

Advanced search

Lodge Avenue flyover crash causes miles of A13 queues

PUBLISHED: 12:53 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:53 17 December 2019

The Lodge Avenue flyover. Picture: Google.

The Lodge Avenue flyover. Picture: Google.

Google

A collision on the A13 Lodge Avenue flyover in Dagenham has caused miles of queues in both directions.

You may also want to watch:

TfL reported the flyover closed at around 11.20am today (December 17) and advised using alternate routes. Traffic cameras showed tail-backs of at least two miles both east and westbound.

Emergency services have now cleared the scene and the flyover has been re-opened.

Most Read

Council planning to turn disused Dagenham hospital into beds for more than 200 homeless people

Grays Court Community Hospital. Picture: Google.

Suspected ‘illegal’ puppy farm in Dagenham raided

A raid on a suspected illegal puppy farm in Dagenham saw a number of dogs removed. Picture: @MPSBarkDag

Murder charge following stabbing of a man at a house in Dagenham

Man due in court on murder charge after Dagenham stabbing, Scotland Yard confirms. Picture: Met Police

Fenchurch Street c2c trains to Rainham being stopped for two days

Engineering work to disrupt c2c services from Fenchurch Street ready for TfL's Barking Riverside extention. Picture: Mike Brooke

Investors who lost thousands in Muslim entrepreneur scheme rally at Barking mosque

Ex-Leverage members Ali Amin, Samed Gurari and Mohsan Qureshi came to demand answers from the mosque secretary. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Most Read

Council planning to turn disused Dagenham hospital into beds for more than 200 homeless people

Grays Court Community Hospital. Picture: Google.

Suspected ‘illegal’ puppy farm in Dagenham raided

A raid on a suspected illegal puppy farm in Dagenham saw a number of dogs removed. Picture: @MPSBarkDag

Murder charge following stabbing of a man at a house in Dagenham

Man due in court on murder charge after Dagenham stabbing, Scotland Yard confirms. Picture: Met Police

Fenchurch Street c2c trains to Rainham being stopped for two days

Engineering work to disrupt c2c services from Fenchurch Street ready for TfL's Barking Riverside extention. Picture: Mike Brooke

Investors who lost thousands in Muslim entrepreneur scheme rally at Barking mosque

Ex-Leverage members Ali Amin, Samed Gurari and Mohsan Qureshi came to demand answers from the mosque secretary. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

VAR farce denied West Ham’s Antonio his crowning glory

Referee Martin Atkinson (centre) talks to West Ham United's Michail Antonio (left) after his goal is disallowed during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Athletics: Barking Road Runners busy at events

Barking Road Runners at the Chingford League meeting

Boss Gardner says Barking’s new boy Palmer has been on radar since summer months

Giovanni Palmer of Romford FC in action during Romford vs Canvey Island, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 17th August 2019

Lodge Avenue flyover crash causes miles of A13 queues

The Lodge Avenue flyover. Picture: Google.

Plan to take wood off Samuel Garside House approved six months after Barking fire

A computer-generated image Samuel Garside House with the replacement balconies. The plan for the new metal facade was approved at a December 16 meeting of the planning committee. Picture: Sheppard Robson/Bellway.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists