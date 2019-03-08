Search

Advanced search

Appeal following death of man hit by a car on the A13

PUBLISHED: 10:30 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:30 24 September 2019

The police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a man was hit by a car on the A13 on Sunday, September 15. Picture: Google

The police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a man was hit by a car on the A13 on Sunday, September 15. Picture: Google

Archant

An appeal for witnesses and dash cam footage has been launched after a man was hit by a car on the A13.

The 36-year old was pronounced dead at the scene on the westbound carriageway of the route in Dagenham. Police were called at 3.50am on Sunday, September 15.

The victim had been at the Gomora nightclub in Ripple Road, Barking, and was walking in the road when he was hit.

The car, a black BMW 5 series, was found abandoned about a mile away near the Roundhouse pub in Porters Avenue, Dagenham.

The driver, a 39-year old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving under the influence of alcohol.

You may also want to watch:

He was taken into custody and later released although he is still under investigation.

The man has been identified and his next of kin informed.

A post mortem on September 18 gave the cause of death as multiple injuries.

A Met spokeswoman said: "Police are asking for anyone who might have witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it and anyone who might have dash cam footage of the collision to contact police immediately."

Call Det Con Harry Nunez on 020 8597 4874 quoting CAD 1460/15SEP19.

Enquiries continue.

Related articles

Most Read

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Barking and Dagenham

More than 30 reported incidents took place in Dagenham Heathway. Picture: Google Maps

Jamie Oliver films at Dagenham Farm for new TV show

Jamie Oliver has filmed at Dagenham Farm for his latest television series. Picture: Ian West/PA

Severe delays on District line east of Barking

There are severe delays on the district line between Barking and Upminster. Picutre: Ken Mears

Chadwell Heath gang member jailed for nine years for supplying cocaine

Jailed: Mark Lambie and Ben Hamill. Picture: Met Police

Bid to build 19 homes on ‘historic’ Becontree Estate given the go ahead

A computer generated image of how the new homes in the Becontree Estate are expected to look. Picture: Be First

Most Read

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Barking and Dagenham

More than 30 reported incidents took place in Dagenham Heathway. Picture: Google Maps

Jamie Oliver films at Dagenham Farm for new TV show

Jamie Oliver has filmed at Dagenham Farm for his latest television series. Picture: Ian West/PA

Severe delays on District line east of Barking

There are severe delays on the district line between Barking and Upminster. Picutre: Ken Mears

Chadwell Heath gang member jailed for nine years for supplying cocaine

Jailed: Mark Lambie and Ben Hamill. Picture: Met Police

Bid to build 19 homes on ‘historic’ Becontree Estate given the go ahead

A computer generated image of how the new homes in the Becontree Estate are expected to look. Picture: Be First

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Dagenham boss Taylor pleased with draw away to Gulls to stay on run

Harry Phipps of Dagenham during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th July 2019

Appeal following death of man hit by a car on the A13

The police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a man was hit by a car on the A13 on Sunday, September 15. Picture: Google

‘Greatfields is great’: Barking school opens doors to ‘state of the art’ science labs

L-R: Alfie Johnson, Bleona Statovci, Cllr Evelyn Carpenter, Richard Rollison and Richard Paul. Picture: Andy Baker

Bid to build 19 homes on ‘historic’ Becontree Estate given the go ahead

A computer generated image of how the new homes in the Becontree Estate are expected to look. Picture: Be First

Cricket: Essex strike on rain-hit day at Somerset

Sam Cook of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Murali Vijay during Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 23rd September 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists