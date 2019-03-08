Appeal following death of man hit by a car on the A13

An appeal for witnesses and dash cam footage has been launched after a man was hit by a car on the A13.

The 36-year old was pronounced dead at the scene on the westbound carriageway of the route in Dagenham. Police were called at 3.50am on Sunday, September 15.

The victim had been at the Gomora nightclub in Ripple Road, Barking, and was walking in the road when he was hit.

The car, a black BMW 5 series, was found abandoned about a mile away near the Roundhouse pub in Porters Avenue, Dagenham.

The driver, a 39-year old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving under the influence of alcohol.

He was taken into custody and later released although he is still under investigation.

The man has been identified and his next of kin informed.

A post mortem on September 18 gave the cause of death as multiple injuries.

A Met spokeswoman said: "Police are asking for anyone who might have witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it and anyone who might have dash cam footage of the collision to contact police immediately."

Call Det Con Harry Nunez on 020 8597 4874 quoting CAD 1460/15SEP19.

Enquiries continue.