Misery on the A13 after car breaks down

Motorists have been warned to expect delays after a vehicle broke down on the A13 this afternoon.

Motorists have been warned to expect delays after a broken down car caused traffic chaos on the A13.

An eastbound lane was blocked in Alfred's Way at the junction of Movers Lane flyover due to an 'emergency service incident', according to TfL.

A Met spokesman said the vehicle was moved out of the lane at 4.30pm.

Tailbacks went as far as the junction of East India Dock Road and Canton Street with eastbound traffic slow in Aspen Way at the junction of West India Dock Road.

TfL also reported delays in Barking Road at the junction of New Barn Street with southbound traffic slow on the A406.

It has also been slow going in Prince Regent Lane at the junction of Shipman Road.

Visit tfl.gov.uk for updates.