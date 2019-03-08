Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Misery on the A13 after car breaks down

PUBLISHED: 17:25 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:25 22 May 2019

Motorists have been warned to expect delays after a vehicle broke down on the A13 this afternoon. Picture: TfL

Motorists have been warned to expect delays after a vehicle broke down on the A13 this afternoon. Picture: TfL

Archant

Motorists have been warned to expect delays after a broken down car caused traffic chaos on the A13.

An eastbound lane was blocked in Alfred's Way at the junction of Movers Lane flyover due to an 'emergency service incident', according to TfL.

A Met spokesman said the vehicle was moved out of the lane at 4.30pm.

You may also want to watch:

Tailbacks went as far as the junction of East India Dock Road and Canton Street with eastbound traffic slow in Aspen Way at the junction of West India Dock Road.

TfL also reported delays in Barking Road at the junction of New Barn Street with southbound traffic slow on the A406.

It has also been slow going in Prince Regent Lane at the junction of Shipman Road.

Visit tfl.gov.uk for updates.

Most Read

Caught short: Barefaced woman wanting to pee on the street

A woman was seen squatting in Constable Mews, Dagenham. Picture: SUBMITTED

House damaged after fire in Reede Road, Dagenham

The London Fire Briage was called to a house fire in Reede Road, Dagenham, on Friday. Picture: GOOGLE

Thousands of pounds worth of rugby club equipment destroyed after storage container torched

Dagenham Rugby Club is counting the cost after an equipment storage container was set alight. Picture: Dagenham Rugby Club.

Man, 24, killed in Barking stabbing

Police at the scene in Crows Road this morning.

Woman overcome by smoke in Becontree kitchen fire

Woman injured in fire at Pedley Road in Becontree. Pictures: Mike Brooke (inset) and Google

Most Read

Caught short: Barefaced woman wanting to pee on the street

A woman was seen squatting in Constable Mews, Dagenham. Picture: SUBMITTED

House damaged after fire in Reede Road, Dagenham

The London Fire Briage was called to a house fire in Reede Road, Dagenham, on Friday. Picture: GOOGLE

Thousands of pounds worth of rugby club equipment destroyed after storage container torched

Dagenham Rugby Club is counting the cost after an equipment storage container was set alight. Picture: Dagenham Rugby Club.

Man, 24, killed in Barking stabbing

Police at the scene in Crows Road this morning.

Woman overcome by smoke in Becontree kitchen fire

Woman injured in fire at Pedley Road in Becontree. Pictures: Mike Brooke (inset) and Google

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Daggers pair Bonds and Gordon in provisional Guyana squad for Gold Cup

Elliot Bonds in action for Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Our West Ham man of the match prize proved a close one

West Ham United's Declan Rice

Muller Anniversary games announces Track Academy as official charity partner for 2019

Track Academy Founder Connie Henry with former Olympic, World and Commonwealth 400m champion Christine Ohuruogu MBE at their Summer Invitational

Misery on the A13 after car breaks down

Motorists have been warned to expect delays after a vehicle broke down on the A13 this afternoon. Picture: TfL

Revealed: The number of knives seized in schools across the borough

Children were able to buy these knives in B&M stores in Barking, Dagenham and Chadwell Heath. Pic: Barking and Dagenham Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists