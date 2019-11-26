Dagenham A13 lorry crash causes queues back to Wennington

The A13 westbound after the Lodge Avenue flyover. A crash between a car and a lorry close two of the three lanes at around 7.50am on November 26. Picture: Google. Google

A crash between a car and a lorry on the A13 has caused more than five miles of tailbacks.

Police said the collision happened at around 7.50am today (Tuesday, November 26) in the westbound lane just after the Lodge Avenue flyover, with the car's female occupant sustaining minor injuries.

The incident saw two of the three lanes closed. TfL reported queues back to Wennington, more than five miles.

The A13 was fully reopened at around 9am, but the road was still affected by residual congestion.