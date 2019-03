A13 crash sees two lanes closed

A13 Goresbrooke interchange eastbound around where the accident happened. Picture: Google. Google

A crash in Dagenham has closed two of the three eastbound lanes before the Goresbrook interchange on the A13.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

⚠ COLLISION ⚠ The A13 in Dagenham has two lanes closed - lanes one and two (of three) eastbound just before the Goresbrook interchange due to a collision. This is adding to the existing queues from Poplar, and on the North Circular Road southbound from Ilford. — TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) March 11, 2019

Transport for London is reporting that the incident is adding to queues already going as far back as Poplar and to those on the southbound North Circular from Ilford.