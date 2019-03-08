Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Autistic man appeals decision by the government to take his mobility car

PUBLISHED: 14:00 04 July 2019

Aaron Drain, 21, and his mother, Karen. Picture: Luke Acton.

Aaron Drain, 21, and his mother, Karen. Picture: Luke Acton.

Luke Acton

The government is pushing ahead in its effort to take back a mobility car from an autistic man who cannot use public transport.

The DWP is pushing contesting the Drain's appeal. They've sent them 300 pages of evidence supporting their case to take away the car he relies on to travel. Picture: Luke Acton.The DWP is pushing contesting the Drain's appeal. They've sent them 300 pages of evidence supporting their case to take away the car he relies on to travel. Picture: Luke Acton.

Karen Drain, the mother of 22-year-old Aaron, who both live in Holgate Gardens, Dagenham, has appealed the decision by the Department of Working Pensions (DWP) because it has left him housebound.

Aaron suffers from autism to such an extent that he cannot use public transport.

However the DWP has sent more than 300 pages of evidence to a tribunal judge to fight the appeal.

While Aaron is fit physically, it means he has effectively become a prisoner in his own home since the DWP took back the car. He has relied on it for at least the past five years.

One of the only times he leaves the house is to go to the Osborne Centre about 10 minutes away.

The centre helps people with physical and mental disabilities socialise and learn new skills.

But since the car has been gone, Karen and Aaron's dad, Steven, said he's been going to the centre less and less.

They care for him full-time have seen him get worse.

"I'm quite emotional, really, I don't know why it's come to this," said Karen

You may also want to watch:

Aaron's trouble comes from two of the descriptors used to assess Personal Independence Payments - benefits that help disabled people live better lives.

He's been rated unable to follow any journey because of psychological distress, giving him 10 points.

He needs 12.

Previously he was rated as unable to follow a familiar route without a person or aid to help him, which gives 12 points.

In 2017, the DWP tried to make it harder for people suffering from psychological distress to get that highest rating

They changed the criteria to explicitly state 'psychological distress' couldn't be used to reach that top assessment.

The new assessment was struck down by the High Court in December that year.

A spokesman for the DWP said it has fully complied with that ruling.

He added: "We're committed to ensuring that disabled people get the support they're entitled to."

The most recent data shows that cases like Aaron's are decided in the appellant's favour (and against the DWP's) 70 per cent of the time.

But it can take up to 25 weeks to get a hearing with the tribunal. Karen has applied to speed-up that process, but there are no guarantees.

Most Read

Man dies after car collides with ‘street furniture’ in Ripple Road, Barking

A man has died after colliding with street furniture at the junction between Ripple Road and the A13. Picture: GOOGLE

Car overturns in Dagenham crash

A car overturned during a crash this afternoon. Picture: CHRISTINE LUMBER

Woman sexually assaulted in Parsloes Park

Police were called to Parsloes Park on Saturday following reports of a serious sexual assault. Picture: Billy Edmunds

Cyclist in critical condition after Dagenham crash

The crash happened near the junction of Longbridge Road and Lodge Avenue. Picture: Google Maps

Rush Green man jailed with gang for wave of cash machine thefts and home burglaries

Mantas Antulis, 26, from Rose Glen in Rush Green, has been jailed along with six others for a series of cash machine thefts in south east London. Picture: MPS.

Most Read

Man dies after car collides with ‘street furniture’ in Ripple Road, Barking

A man has died after colliding with street furniture at the junction between Ripple Road and the A13. Picture: GOOGLE

Car overturns in Dagenham crash

A car overturned during a crash this afternoon. Picture: CHRISTINE LUMBER

Woman sexually assaulted in Parsloes Park

Police were called to Parsloes Park on Saturday following reports of a serious sexual assault. Picture: Billy Edmunds

Cyclist in critical condition after Dagenham crash

The crash happened near the junction of Longbridge Road and Lodge Avenue. Picture: Google Maps

Rush Green man jailed with gang for wave of cash machine thefts and home burglaries

Mantas Antulis, 26, from Rose Glen in Rush Green, has been jailed along with six others for a series of cash machine thefts in south east London. Picture: MPS.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Billy bags six awards as Dagenham BC celebrate another successful campaign

Dagenham Boxing club award winners at the Roundhouse (Pic: Dan O'Sullivain)

Mayfield students take part in MLB Playball event

Mayfield Primary School student took part in the Playball event at the London Stadium (Pic: Mayfield)

Croll delighted to link up with Daggers for the first week of pre-season

Luke Croll during his time with Crystal Palace (Pic: Andrew Matthews/PA)

Autistic man appeals decision by the government to take his mobility car

Aaron Drain, 21, and his mother, Karen. Picture: Luke Acton.

Council signs charter to ensure ‘highest standards’ for construction workers in borough

Barking and Dagenham council leader Darren Rodwell and Unite deputy regional secretary Vince Passfield signed the union's construction charter. Picture: Andrew Brookes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists