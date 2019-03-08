A week's free exercise being offered to over-65s in Barking and Dagenham

Two leisure centres in Barking and Dagenham are offering free exercise to people over 65 to help older people stay active.

Everyone Active is running the offer in Abbey Leisure Centre and Becontree Heath Leisure Centre for five days from Monday, October 28. It's also offering free senior swim sessions in that time.

More than three quarters of over-65s don't hit the NHS's recommended weekly exercise targets. That's according to a survey the company commissioned of 1,000 people in that age group.

"This research proves there is still a lot of work needed to improve activity levels among people aged 65 and over in the local community," said David Bibby, managing director at Everyone Active.

"It's our aim to create friendly, welcoming environments that motivate people of all ages to get active. I would urge older generations to take the opportunity to visit our centres free of charge and discover all [the] different ways they can enjoy getting active."