Have your say on proposed changes to Barking conservation area

Views are being sought on proposals to change the Abbey and Barking Town Centre conservation area. Picture: Be First Archant

Views are being sought on proposed boundary changes to a conservation area.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

People are invited to have their say on alterations to the Abbey and Barking Town Centre area and a new appraisal and management plan.

The boundary changes include new buildings and spaces as well as the removal of those which no longer contribute to the area deemed of special architectural and historic interest.

You may also want to watch:

Colin Bannon, town heritage officer, said: “Barking has an ancient and illustrious history dating back to William the Conqueror.

“We are proud of our past and want to preserve precious buildings and areas. The current appraisal is more than 10 years old so it’s time we took another look at it to make sure it’s fit for purpose and for this we need the views of residents.”

The proposed changes would include Barking Town Square, removing the 1960s Crown House office block and adding a number of terraced houses and shops in Ripple Road.

To view the plans go to lbbd.gov.uk/conservation-areas-and-listed-buildings

To comment email Colin.Bannon@befirst.london