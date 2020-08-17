Search

Advanced search

Have your say on proposed changes to Barking conservation area

PUBLISHED: 07:00 18 August 2020

Views are being sought on proposals to change the Abbey and Barking Town Centre conservation area. Picture: Be First

Views are being sought on proposals to change the Abbey and Barking Town Centre conservation area. Picture: Be First

Archant

Views are being sought on proposed boundary changes to a conservation area.

People are invited to have their say on alterations to the Abbey and Barking Town Centre area and a new appraisal and management plan.

The boundary changes include new buildings and spaces as well as the removal of those which no longer contribute to the area deemed of special architectural and historic interest.

You may also want to watch:

Colin Bannon, town heritage officer, said: “Barking has an ancient and illustrious history dating back to William the Conqueror.

“We are proud of our past and want to preserve precious buildings and areas. The current appraisal is more than 10 years old so it’s time we took another look at it to make sure it’s fit for purpose and for this we need the views of residents.”

The proposed changes would include Barking Town Square, removing the 1960s Crown House office block and adding a number of terraced houses and shops in Ripple Road.

To view the plans go to lbbd.gov.uk/conservation-areas-and-listed-buildings

To comment email Colin.Bannon@befirst.london

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man found stabbed after fight with group of men in Barking

A man in his 40s was found stabbed in Mallards Road, Barking, yesterday (August 16). Picture: Google

Yellow weather warning as more heavy rain forecast in Barking and Dagenham

Roads around the Pipe Major were flooded as heavy rain struck the borough on Sunday (August 16). Picture: Paul Marks

Plans to improve area around Barking’s Curfew Tower get green light

The Curfew Tower in Barking. Picture: Be First

Barking man Randy Skuse killed and three others stabbed after argument at Whitechapel party, court hears

Randy Skuse, 27, died of a single stab wound. Picture: Met Police

Tributes to King George Hospital worker and mother-of-four killed in Dagenham

Esther Egbon worked as a healthcare assistant. Picture: King George Hospital

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man found stabbed after fight with group of men in Barking

A man in his 40s was found stabbed in Mallards Road, Barking, yesterday (August 16). Picture: Google

Yellow weather warning as more heavy rain forecast in Barking and Dagenham

Roads around the Pipe Major were flooded as heavy rain struck the borough on Sunday (August 16). Picture: Paul Marks

Plans to improve area around Barking’s Curfew Tower get green light

The Curfew Tower in Barking. Picture: Be First

Barking man Randy Skuse killed and three others stabbed after argument at Whitechapel party, court hears

Randy Skuse, 27, died of a single stab wound. Picture: Met Police

Tributes to King George Hospital worker and mother-of-four killed in Dagenham

Esther Egbon worked as a healthcare assistant. Picture: King George Hospital

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Have your say on proposed changes to Barking conservation area

Views are being sought on proposals to change the Abbey and Barking Town Centre conservation area. Picture: Be First

Our Daggers blogger gives his reaction to the club’s fans forum

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Notts County, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 25th January 2020

Simon Harmer impresses for Essex in rain-affected clash with Sussex

Essex players take a drinks break and spray disinfectant during day two of the Bob Willis Trophy match at 1st Central County Ground, Hove.

Barking man Randy Skuse killed and three others stabbed after argument at Whitechapel party, court hears

Randy Skuse, 27, died of a single stab wound. Picture: Met Police

Idris Elba tells Barking and Dagenham College students they ‘bossed it’ in ‘tough’ year

Movie and television actor Idris Elba has sent a message to Barking and Dagenham College students. Picture: Maarten De Boer