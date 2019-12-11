Barking and Dagenham leisure centres let emergency workers use gyms and swimming pools for free this Christmas

Emergency workers can get free access to Abbey Leisure Centre and Becontree Heath Leisure Centre this Christmas. Picture: Everyone Active. Everyone Active

Emergency workers in Barking and Dagenham can get fit for free this festive season at two Barking and Dagenham leisure centres.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Abbey Leisure Centre and Becontree Heath Leisure Centre are waiving fees for everyone with an emergency services ID card between Monday, December 23, to the end of the year.

The offer gives access to gyms and swimming pools.

You may also want to watch:

The goal is to recognise the blue light services' hard work over the Christmas period, often working long and unsociable hours away from family and friends.

David Bibby is managing director at Everyone Active, the company behind the scheme.

He said: "We respect the hard work emergency services and NHS colleagues carry out all year round to protect the health and wellbeing of local communities.

"At Christmas, many colleagues will work especially long hours and additional shifts to keep us all safe and well. This initiative is our way of showing our appreciation for the invaluable work they do."