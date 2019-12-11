Search

Barking and Dagenham leisure centres let emergency workers use gyms and swimming pools for free this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 10:00 12 December 2019

Emergency workers can get free access to Abbey Leisure Centre and Becontree Heath Leisure Centre this Christmas. Picture: Everyone Active.

Everyone Active

Emergency workers in Barking and Dagenham can get fit for free this festive season at two Barking and Dagenham leisure centres.

Abbey Leisure Centre and Becontree Heath Leisure Centre are waiving fees for everyone with an emergency services ID card between Monday, December 23, to the end of the year.

The offer gives access to gyms and swimming pools.

The goal is to recognise the blue light services' hard work over the Christmas period, often working long and unsociable hours away from family and friends.

David Bibby is managing director at Everyone Active, the company behind the scheme.

He said: "We respect the hard work emergency services and NHS colleagues carry out all year round to protect the health and wellbeing of local communities.

"At Christmas, many colleagues will work especially long hours and additional shifts to keep us all safe and well. This initiative is our way of showing our appreciation for the invaluable work they do."

Most Read

'It just doesn't make sense': Coroner records open verdict into death of Dagenham teen Kane Johnson

Kane Johnson. Picture: via MPS.

Two lanes of the A13 closed between Rainham and Barking while emergency services respond to car crash

A collision has closed two lanes of the A13 into town between Barking and Wennington this morning causing heavy traffic. Picture: TFL

Barking hacker ordered to fork over £270k and Rolex or face more jail time

Zain Qaiser (pictured) has been ordered to pay more than £270,000 or get two years added to his six-year jail sentence. Picture: NCA.

General election 2019: Meet the Barking candidates

Voters go to the polls on December 12. Picture: Rui Vieira

Dagenham man raises £400 for Saint Francis Hospice with Christmas lights switch-on

Some of the lights in Keith Torr's 2019 display. Picture: Keith Torr.

