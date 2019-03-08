Search

Barking opens rival to The Beatles' Abbey Road Studios

PUBLISHED: 17:00 11 August 2019

L-R: Cllr Darren Rodwell, David Harley, Peter Murray and Cllr Cameron Geddes recreate a Beatles photo taken on the steps of Abbey Road Studios in St John's Wood. Picture: Vickie Flores

Archant

The iconic Abbey Road Studios outside which the famous Beatles zebra crossing photo was taken 50 years ago has a rival.

The council's regeneration company, Be First, hopes its new Abbey Road studios in Barking will be as inspiring to artists as their St John's Wood's namesake.

Cllr Darren Rodwell, Barking and Dagenham Council leader, said: "We hope our own Abbey Road studios will inspire artists to produce 'Something' special."

Peter Murray, Be First Board member, added: "The best developments and productions are when creatives and the community 'Come Together' and produce a thing of art - just as John, Paul, George and Ringo did with their Abbey Road album 50 years ago."

The studios add to an artists' community by the River Roding and a pop-up arts gallery at Barking station.

David Harley, Be First's head of regeneration, said: "We want to hear from ambitious creative organisations who share our ambition to bring art to the heart of Barking."

Tenders to lease more than 3,000 sq ft of studios should be sent by August 26.

For details go to befirst.london/project/artintheheart/

Women caught hiding items under robes in apparent shoplifting attempt

The video was filmed at Asda in Merrielands Crescent, Dagenham. Picture: Paul Bennett

Man taken to hospital after person trapped in Dagenham HGV crash

The crumpled cab of a lorry at the scene. Picture: @Dave_Rawks.

Free travel on Barking to Gospel Oak line in September

One of the new Overground trains on the Barking to Gospel Oak route. Picture: TfL

'It's an attack on working people' : Proposed Thames View CPZ roll out slammed by neighbours

Thames ward residents urged Barking and Dagenham Council not to opt for a 24 hour, seven day a week controlled parking zone for the area. Picture: Jon King

Chadwell Heath fatal stabbing victim died after brawl, court hears

Ismaila Ceesay. Picture: Awa Ceesay

Women caught hiding items under robes in apparent shoplifting attempt

The video was filmed at Asda in Merrielands Crescent, Dagenham. Picture: Paul Bennett

Man taken to hospital after person trapped in Dagenham HGV crash

The crumpled cab of a lorry at the scene. Picture: @Dave_Rawks.

Free travel on Barking to Gospel Oak line in September

One of the new Overground trains on the Barking to Gospel Oak route. Picture: TfL

‘It’s an attack on working people’ : Proposed Thames View CPZ roll out slammed by neighbours

Thames ward residents urged Barking and Dagenham Council not to opt for a 24 hour, seven day a week controlled parking zone for the area. Picture: Jon King

Chadwell Heath fatal stabbing victim died after brawl, court hears

Ismaila Ceesay. Picture: Awa Ceesay

