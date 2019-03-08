Barking opens rival to The Beatles' Abbey Road Studios

L-R: Cllr Darren Rodwell, David Harley, Peter Murray and Cllr Cameron Geddes recreate a Beatles photo taken on the steps of Abbey Road Studios in St John's Wood. Picture: Vickie Flores Archant

The iconic Abbey Road Studios outside which the famous Beatles zebra crossing photo was taken 50 years ago has a rival.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The council's regeneration company, Be First, hopes its new Abbey Road studios in Barking will be as inspiring to artists as their St John's Wood's namesake.

Cllr Darren Rodwell, Barking and Dagenham Council leader, said: "We hope our own Abbey Road studios will inspire artists to produce 'Something' special."

You may also want to watch:

Peter Murray, Be First Board member, added: "The best developments and productions are when creatives and the community 'Come Together' and produce a thing of art - just as John, Paul, George and Ringo did with their Abbey Road album 50 years ago."

The studios add to an artists' community by the River Roding and a pop-up arts gallery at Barking station.

David Harley, Be First's head of regeneration, said: "We want to hear from ambitious creative organisations who share our ambition to bring art to the heart of Barking."

Tenders to lease more than 3,000 sq ft of studios should be sent by August 26.

For details go to befirst.london/project/artintheheart/