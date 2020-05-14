Search

Advanced search

Old Abbey Sports Centre redevelopment gets £50m boost after fund management firm buys site

PUBLISHED: 12:37 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:43 14 May 2020

Aberdeen Standard Investments has bought the former Abbey Sports Centre site and backed its redevelopment to the tune of £50m in funding. Picture: Be First

Aberdeen Standard Investments has bought the former Abbey Sports Centre site and backed its redevelopment to the tune of £50m in funding. Picture: Be First

Archant

An arthouse cinema, affordable housing and healthy ageing centre looks set to be built on the site of a former sports centre.

The news comes after Aberdeen Standard Investments announced it has bought the old Abbey Sports Centre in Axe Street, Barking and is investing about £50million to fund developer Lindhill’s redevelopment of the site.

The development would see 170 homes for rent to include one, two and three-bedroom flats, including 60 “affordable” homes.

Cllr Darren Rodwell, leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, said: “I am glad to welcome this investment in this hugely exciting development.

“It will provide a huge additional boost to the town centre, with affordable housing and, crucially, a new base for Care City to improve health services for our elderly. A new cinema will help with our ambition for a cultural night time economy.”

David Harley from Be First, the council’s regeneration arm, said: “This development will help improve people’s health, provide more affordable homes and bolster Barking’s growing reputation as one of London’s latest creative hotspots.”

You may also want to watch:

Arthouse Crouch End is expected to operate the two screen Independent Cinema which is set to include workshop space.

Sam Neophytou from Arthouse Crouch End said: “We want to create a cinema for all in our community, which inspires creativity and engagement, celebrates Barking and Dagenham’s industrious past and looks forward to its creative future.”

Robert McDonnell, residential fund manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments, described the project as an exciting build-to-rent development.

“We look forward to delivering an exemplary scheme, which will provide both private and affordable rental accommodation that will be managed by a single entity,” Mr McDonnell said.

He added that the scheme would support economic growth and help to create a thriving neighbourhood.

Lee Fitzpatrick, managing director of Lindhill, said: “Having worked within Barking for a number of years this new build-to-rent scheme is something we are very proud to be part of.

“Working closely with Aberdeen Standard Investments and the council, we feel we have created a new exciting destination development that the people of Barking can enjoy.

“It is through the determination of all the parties involved that this has been successful in its conclusion and we look forward to commencing the development on site within the next few weeks.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘We have had to hold hands with people taking their last breaths’ — Dagenham actor Vicky Knight discusses life on the frontline as she returns to healthcare roots

Vicky Knight and Katherine Kelly on the set of 'Dirty God', a film on an acid attack in which Vicky makes her acting debut. Picture: Vicky Knight

Ford Dagenham staff to return to work as ventilator production continues

Ford Dagenham staff who cannot maintain a two metre distance must use a face shield when they return to work. Picture: Ford

‘You have the strength to pull through’: Prince Harry’s message to Dagenham youth club members

The Duke of Sussex taking a tour and opening the Future Youth Zone in Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

Freight service launches between Spain and Barking to bring in supermarket supplies

An express freight service has been launched between Barking and Spain to bring in food and medical supplies. Picture: Network Rail

Dagenham boy, six, gets surprise visit from traffic police during Queen’s Hospital NHS clap

Aaron Roper, six, with officers from East Area's traffic unit. Picture: Laura Roper

Most Read

‘We have had to hold hands with people taking their last breaths’ — Dagenham actor Vicky Knight discusses life on the frontline as she returns to healthcare roots

Vicky Knight and Katherine Kelly on the set of 'Dirty God', a film on an acid attack in which Vicky makes her acting debut. Picture: Vicky Knight

Ford Dagenham staff to return to work as ventilator production continues

Ford Dagenham staff who cannot maintain a two metre distance must use a face shield when they return to work. Picture: Ford

‘You have the strength to pull through’: Prince Harry’s message to Dagenham youth club members

The Duke of Sussex taking a tour and opening the Future Youth Zone in Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

Freight service launches between Spain and Barking to bring in supermarket supplies

An express freight service has been launched between Barking and Spain to bring in food and medical supplies. Picture: Network Rail

Dagenham boy, six, gets surprise visit from traffic police during Queen’s Hospital NHS clap

Aaron Roper, six, with officers from East Area's traffic unit. Picture: Laura Roper

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Coronavirus: England cricketers ‘to return next week’

England coach Chris Silverwood.

Coronavirus: Premier League ‘being rushed back too soon’ says striker

Brighton and Hove Albion's Glenn Murray (left) speaks to referee Craig Pawson as a goal against West Ham is checked by VAR during the Premier League match at London Stadium

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 14

Serena Williams waves to the crowd at Wimbledon

Essex FA ask youngsters to design safeguarding posters

The Essex FA have some creative ideas to keep children occupied during extended time at home

Webb: VAR will win over doubters

Former referee and current heard of the Professional Referee Organisation in the USA Howard Webb poses for a photo at Providence Park, Portland
Drive 24