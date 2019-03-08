Search

Games night aims to keep young people off social media

PUBLISHED: 14:00 06 June 2019

Action4Gascoigne youth action group at a past pop-up event outside Barking Town Hall. Picture: JON KING

Action4Gascoigne youth action group at a past pop-up event outside Barking Town Hall. Picture: JON KING

A group of young people have organised a games night in a bid to get their peers to cut down on social media.

Charity Chain Reaction's youth led project, Action4Gascoigne, is organising the Gascoigne Game-A-Thon on June 20 2019 at Greatfields School and want as many people as possible to join them.

Project manager, Jenny Pugh, said: "The young people have shown a huge commitment to their community by planning events.

"Their hard work and determination is a credit to the borough and we hope as many people as possible can join them for what is set to be another brilliant event."

The games are on from 6 to 7.30pm and include free snacks and prizes.

Chain Reaction and Action4Gascoigne aim to provide experiences for youngsters that allow them to meet people rather than spending time staring at screens.

The charity has been funded by the Co-Op Foundation to work with young people to help reduce loneliness. The Gascoigne Game-A-Thon will be taking place during Loneliness Awareness Week 2019.

For more information email admin@chainreactiontheatre.co.uk or call 020 8981 9527 or visit chainreactiontheatre.co.uk

