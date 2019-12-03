Youngsters organising festive fun to bring community together in Barking

Action4Gascoigne members and neighbours at last year's Christmas party. Picture: Chain Reaction Archant

Youngsters are inviting everyone to join them and Santa Claus for an evening of Christmas festivities.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Charity Chain Reaction's youth action group Action4Gascoigne is organising a free Christmas party - Festive Fun 4 Gascoigne - on Wednesday, December 11 from 5-7pm at Gascoigne Youth and Community Centre in St Ann's, Barking.

You may also want to watch:

The aim is to bring neighbours together for a magical evening including mince pies, Santa's grotto and carol singing while helping reduce youth loneliness and raise awareness of mental health issues.

Youngsters will be charging a small amount for some activities the proceeds of which will all go to a mental health charity. The young people will also be discussing the impact of poor mental health on children and teenagers and how they can open up a conversation with adults about it.

Action4Gascoigne runs free sessions every week for 11 to 18-year olds and take place after school on Thursday evenings and during school holidays.

For more information email admin@chainreactiontheatre.co.uk or call 020 8981 9527.