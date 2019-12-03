Search

Advanced search

Youngsters organising festive fun to bring community together in Barking

PUBLISHED: 17:28 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:28 03 December 2019

Action4Gascoigne members and neighbours at last year's Christmas party. Picture: Chain Reaction

Action4Gascoigne members and neighbours at last year's Christmas party. Picture: Chain Reaction

Archant

Youngsters are inviting everyone to join them and Santa Claus for an evening of Christmas festivities.

Charity Chain Reaction's youth action group Action4Gascoigne is organising a free Christmas party - Festive Fun 4 Gascoigne - on Wednesday, December 11 from 5-7pm at Gascoigne Youth and Community Centre in St Ann's, Barking.

You may also want to watch:

The aim is to bring neighbours together for a magical evening including mince pies, Santa's grotto and carol singing while helping reduce youth loneliness and raise awareness of mental health issues.

Youngsters will be charging a small amount for some activities the proceeds of which will all go to a mental health charity. The young people will also be discussing the impact of poor mental health on children and teenagers and how they can open up a conversation with adults about it.

Action4Gascoigne runs free sessions every week for 11 to 18-year olds and take place after school on Thursday evenings and during school holidays.

For more information email admin@chainreactiontheatre.co.uk or call 020 8981 9527.

Most Read

Hopes for more jobs and investment as data centre from Japanese giant gets ready to open in Dagenham

One of the bare server halls in the data centre. It's slated to open May 1, 2020. Picture: Luke Acton.

East Area police officer sacked without notice after being jailed for Newham crash-for-cash insurance scam

Thte Met has sacked officer Hardeep Dehal after he was jailed for insurance fraud involving a staged crash in Boxley Street, Royal Docks. Picture: Google

Death of woman found in Dagenham ‘not suspicious’, police say

The death of a woman found at her home in Durham Road, Dagenham, is not being treated as suspicious. Picture: Google

Takeaway worker injured after teens ‘ransack’ Dagenham restaurant

The Cook Road branch of McDonald's. Picture: Google Maps

Barking and Stoke Newington men jailed for attempted murder after ‘sustained and furious attack’

Adu, from Stoke Newington, Armstrong, from Barking, and Yohannes, from Colchester. Picture: Essex Police

Most Read

Hopes for more jobs and investment as data centre from Japanese giant gets ready to open in Dagenham

One of the bare server halls in the data centre. It's slated to open May 1, 2020. Picture: Luke Acton.

East Area police officer sacked without notice after being jailed for Newham crash-for-cash insurance scam

Thte Met has sacked officer Hardeep Dehal after he was jailed for insurance fraud involving a staged crash in Boxley Street, Royal Docks. Picture: Google

Death of woman found in Dagenham ‘not suspicious’, police say

The death of a woman found at her home in Durham Road, Dagenham, is not being treated as suspicious. Picture: Google

Takeaway worker injured after teens ‘ransack’ Dagenham restaurant

The Cook Road branch of McDonald's. Picture: Google Maps

Barking and Stoke Newington men jailed for attempted murder after ‘sustained and furious attack’

Adu, from Stoke Newington, Armstrong, from Barking, and Yohannes, from Colchester. Picture: Essex Police

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Chorley boss says they were not at their best in Daggers win

Chorley manager Jamie Vermiglio during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Chorley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 28th September 2019

Barking boss Gardner pleased with performance in Chipstead win

Michael Dixon celebrates his goal (pic Terry Gilbert)

West Ham keeper Martin makes a stunning debut in win at Chelsea

West Ham United goalkeeper David Martin (left) celebrates with team-mates after the final whistle during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London.

Youngsters organising festive fun to bring community together in Barking

Action4Gascoigne members and neighbours at last year's Christmas party. Picture: Chain Reaction

Panto review: Surreal and silly - but Dick Whittington is a delight

Severine Howell-Meri plays Dick Whittington. Picture: IkinYum Photography
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists