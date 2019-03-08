Action4Gascoigne seeks Barking and Dagenham youngsters for half term fun

Action4Gascoigne has got half term plans for Barking and Dagenham youngsters. Picture: A4G Archant

A youth club has announced its half term plans promising youngsters will have fun, make new friends and learn something new.

Charity, Chain Reaction, will be running three days of activities which the organisers promise will be full of fun at Gascoigne Community Centre, in St Anns, Barking, from October 22 - 24.

It is looking for young people aged 11-18 who are interested in taking part and up for helping the whole community.

Action4Gascoigne (A4G) is a youth action group run by the charity which has been working in Barking and Dagenham for 25 years.

Jenny Pugh from A4G said the three days will offer youngsters the chance to spend half term meeting like-minded people, learning new things and most importantly having fun.

Chain Reaction are able to offer the three days free thanks to funding from the London Community Foundation which gives grants to grassroots organisations.

Email admin@chainreactiontheatre.co.uk or call on 0208 981 9527 or visit chainreactiontheatre.co.uk or facebook.co.uk/ChainReactionTC

Regular A4G weekly sessions will start after half-term.