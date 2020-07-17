Group offers Barking and Dagenham youngsters free help ahead of school return

A youth group is offering youngsters free creative workshops next month

Charity Chain Reaction has teamed up with Greatfields School, St Mary’s Road, Barking, to offer young people activities including drama, discussions and more.

The Action4Gascoigne (A4G) project offers youngsters a chance to learn life skills, motivation, communication skills, adaptability and resilience.

Fliss Green, of Chain Reaction, said: “Young People have struggled so much during lockdown and we’re concerned that their transition back to school is going to be very difficult, without some additional support. The A4G summer club will help them get their confidence back, work as a team and get used to being in a learning environment.”

The sessions for 11 to 18-year-olds will be held at the school on August 5, 6, 12 and 13, 11am to 5pm with a free lunch provided. Email admin@chainreactiontheatre.co.uk or call 020 8981 9527.