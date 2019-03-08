Search

Youngsters enjoy Tour de Becontree to celebrate 100 years since historic Addison Act

PUBLISHED: 10:00 30 July 2019

About 50 youngsters cycled the Becontree Estate to celebrate 100 years since the Addison Act which led to its being built. Picture: Andrew Baker

About 50 youngsters cycled the Becontree Estate to celebrate 100 years since the Addison Act which led to its being built. Picture: Andrew Baker

Who needs the Tour de France when you can enjoy a Tour de Becontree?

About 50 youngsters pedalled around the Becontree Estate on Friday, July 26 to mark 100 years since the Addison Act paved the way for Britain's first major council house building scheme.

The youngsters from Barking and Dagenham Cycling Club, Dorothy Barley and Manor schools cycle clubs were led around the iconic estate just before the final stage of the Tour de France.

Cllr Darren Rodwell, leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, said: "We thought it would be fun to create a Tour de Becontree to coincide with the last stages of the Tour de France, as a way of celebrating the fact that we're back in the saddle with large scale house building."

The estate, built in 1921, was the largest council housing estate in Europe.

Peter Murray, board member of the council's regeneration company Be First, said: "We are spearheading one of London's largest building programmes and will be integrating healthy travel, including cycling, into the heart of our developments wherever we can."

